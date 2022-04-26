ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, NY

Phoenix Schools Earn Distinction For Music Education

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rich music tradition in the Phoenix Central School District continues to be recognized on a national level, and this year marks the 12th consecutive in which the district was named one of the “Best Communities for Music Education.”. The designation is given annually by...

www.iheartoswego.com

City
Phoenix, NY
Phys.org

Study explores academic success among Jewish girls

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate college than girls with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents' socioeconomic status. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a newly published study by Tulane University professor Ilana Horwitz.
EDUCATION
WBEZ

Many families stick with homeschooling even as classrooms reopen

The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last...
EDUCATION
#Music Education#Rich Music#Central School#The University Of Kansas#Pcsd
