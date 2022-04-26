ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Ovarian cancer is not a silent killer – recognizing its symptoms could help reduce misdiagnosis and late detection

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AVPH_0fKXL9Re00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Ovarian cancer is the most deadly of gynecologic tumors. Fewer than 40% of those diagnosed with ovarian cancer are cured, and approximately 12,810 people in the U.S. die from the disease every year.

For the past 25 years, scientists have tried to identify a screening test to detect ovarian cancer in its earliest stages, when the chance of cure is high.

Unfortunately, multiple clinical trials with hundreds of thousands of participants have failed to identify an effective way to screen for ovarian cancer.

In fact, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force gave ovarian cancer screening a grade of D in 2018, meaning it recommends against periodic screening because it doesn’t improve survival and can prove harmful to patients.

Because no effective screening test currently exists, 70% of people with ovarian cancer are diagnosed at advanced stages, when chances of cure are poor.

Around 60% to 90% of people with stage one or two cancer that stays around the ovaries and pelvis are disease-free five years after diagnosis, compared with only 10% to 40% of those with stage three or four cancer that has spread through the abdomen and beyond.

But even those with advanced disease have a higher chance of being cured if complete surgical removal is still possible. This makes early diagnosis all the more important for overall survival.

Without screening tests, many physicians wrongly assume that early diagnosis for ovarian cancer isn’t possible.

As a gynecologic oncologist who treats hundreds of ovarian cancer patients each year, I was frustrated by these late diagnoses, and wondered if better recognition of its symptoms could help clinicians and patients identify ovarian cancer earlier.

Detectable symptoms

Ovarian cancer has historically been called a “silent killer,” because clinicians thought its symptoms were undetectable. Patients were often diagnosed so late that doctors thought nothing could be done.

But there have been many studies over the past 20 years demonstrating that ovarian cancer does have early warning signs. My colleagues and I conducted one of the earliest studies in 2000.

Our survey of 1,700 people with ovarian cancer found that 95% of patients reported noticeable symptoms three to 12 months before diagnosis.

The most common symptoms were pain in their pelvis and abdomen, increased frequency and urge to urinate, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and bloating or abdominal distension.

Importantly, people with both advanced- and early-stage disease reported similar types of symptoms.

Subsequent studies from multiple researchers further confirm that patients with even early-stage ovarian cancer experience frequent symptoms.

We also found that providers often misdiagnosed ovarian cancer as another condition.

When we asked patients what their doctors told them was the cause of their symptoms, 15% had their symptoms attributed to irritable bowel disease, 12% to stress, 9% to gastritis, 6% to constipation, 6% to depression and 4% to some other cause.

Thirty percent were given treatment for a different condition. And 13% were told there was nothing wrong.

One major issue has been distinguishing ovarian cancer symptoms from those of common gastrointestinal and urinary conditions.

In another study, my team and I found that patients with ovarian cancer have symptoms with a recent onset and occur more than 50% of the month.

To facilitate early detection of ovarian cancer, my team and I compared the symptoms ovarian cancer patients experienced with those of patients without ovarian cancer.

We developed an index that identified six important symptoms of ovarian cancer: bloating, increased abdominal size, feeling full quickly, difficulty eating, pelvic pain and abdominal pain.

Symptoms needed to occur more than 12 times a month but to have lasted for less than a year.

Based on these criteria, our index was able to detect ovarian cancer in 60% to 85% of the patients in our study, a range similar to that achieved through diagnostic blood tests for ovarian cancer.

Preventing ovarian cancer

While early detection is important, there are also prevention strategies that can help reduce the risk of developing ovarian cancer.

If you have a family history of ovarian cancer, inform your doctor, who may recommend genetic testing to fully determine your risk, or prophylactic surgery to prevent the development of cancer.

Oral contraceptives, tubal ligation (or surgery to close the fallopian tubes), pregnancy and breastfeeding all reduce the risk of ovarian cancer.

Finally, up to 70% of ovarian cancers may arise from the fallopian tubes. Removing the fallopian tubes at the time of another surgery may be another option to help reduce the risk of ovarian cancer.

This should be done only if you do not plan on becoming pregnant in the future.

Written by Barbara Goff. From The Conversation.

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

If you care about cancer, please read studies that vitamin D could cut cancer death risk, and exercise could stop cancer in its tracks.

For more information about cancer, please see recent studies about a new method to treat cancer effectively, and results showing this daily vitamin is critical to cancer prevention.

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

Woman’s Warning After ‘Normal’ Symptom Turned Out to Be Ovarian Cancer

In June 2021, Amy Weirick, 60, experienced post-menopausal bleeding and clotting intermittently for about a week. After being in menopause for a decade, Weirick knew something was wrong. “It felt like pelvic congestion feeling, it just felt weird,” she said in a TODAY interview. “I would come home and crash...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
womenworking.com

Woman Shares Warning Signs Before Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show Chantal Pierre-Louis. Photo for representational purposes only. Chantal Pierre-Louis, 50, noticed she had a bad backache that made standing difficult for long periods of time. But it wasn’t until Pierre-Louis’ coworker recommended she go see a doctor for her thyroid when she lost her appetite, wondering if she perhaps had pica because she often ate ice.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Q and A: Polyps are possible culprits in colon cancer

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I'm 46 and had my first colonoscopy last month. The doctor said everything looked good, although he removed a few polyps. Can you explain what a colon polyp is and if should I be concerned?. ANSWER: Although the guidelines have changed in recent years, the U.S. Preventive...
CANCER
SELF

What Causes Heart Failure?

Heart failure is one of those conditions that you rarely (or ever) think about—until it personally affects you. Maybe someone you love was recently diagnosed with heart failure or your doctor warned you about it during a recent physical. Whatever the reason is for it to be on your radar, heart failure sounds pretty scary. You might think it means that your heart suddenly stops working, but heart failure is actually a gradual process in which your heart doesn’t work as efficiently as it should, and it affects roughly 6.2 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here’s everything you need to know about this condition, including what causes heart failure in the first place.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
The US Sun

What is a brain tumour and what are the symptoms?

A brain tumour is a mass, or lump in the brain which is caused when brain cells divide and grow in an uncontrolled way. But what are the signs of the serious condition and how easy are they to spot? Here's what we know and what to look out for...
CANCER
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Cancer patients face greater risks from abdominal aneurysm repair

Elective abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair in patients with a cancer diagnosis is associated with several poor postoperative outcomes according to a newly published study from researchers at the University of Missouri School of Medicine. An abdominal aortic aneurysm occurs when the wall of a blood vessel weakens, causing a...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop model to predict patients with poor lung cancer outcomes

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States and the leading cause of cancer death. The outcomes for lung cancer patients have improved, partly due to earlier detection through better screening approaches. However, overtreatment of lung cancers identified from screening is a concern. Moffitt Cancer Center researchers are working to improve the ability to identify patients who are at a higher risk of poor survival through radiomics, an area of science that uses imaging, such as CT scans and MRIs, to uncover tumoral patterns and characteristics that may not be easy to spot by the naked eye. Results of their newest study was published today in Cancer Biomarkers.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy