ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 1 Tennessee-Xavier score predictions

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JPBH_0fKXJsiA00

No. 1 Tennessee (37-3, 17-1 SEC) will host Xavier (21-20, 5-4 Big East) Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network+ will televise the nonconference matchup.

Andy Brock (PxP) and former Lady Vol softball player Madison Shipman (analyst) will be on the call.

Tuesday’s contest will mark the sixth meeting between Tennessee and the Musketeers. The Vols hold a 5-1 advantage against Xavier.

Tennessee enters Tuesday’s contest ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for the fifth consecutive week.

Tennessee-Xavier baseball score predictions

  • Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 11, Xavier 1
  • Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Tennessee 10, Xavier 2

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
Arizona Sports

ASU and SMU basketball reschedule home-and-home series

Arizona State and Southern Methodist basketball rescheduled a home-and-home series with the first game set for next season in Dallas, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported on Monday. The second meeting will be played during the 2024-25 campaign at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. The original series was scheduled for...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Nelson
AthlonSports.com

Tennessee Football: Volunteers' 2022 Schedule Analysis

The Tennessee Volunteers will look to build off a better-than-expected seven-win season in Josh Heupel’s first season at the helm on Rocky Top. And there are plenty of reasons for optimism heading into year two of the Heupel era. Chief among those reasons are eight starters returning from Heupel’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Usa Today Sports#College Baseball#Sec Network#The Usa Today Sports#Vols Wire#Tennessee 10
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sylvester Smith commits to Tennessee

2023 safety prospect Sylvester Smith announced his commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Smith is from Munford High School in Munford, Alabama. He holds Power Five offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas Tech.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Heels Swings Back Into The Win Column

After a dreadful three-game series loss the Diamond Heels (24-17) had the bats flying in an 8-1 win over Liberty University (26-13). UNC did everything right in their victory over Liberty only allowing one earned run through nine innings. Pitcher Brandon Schaeffer got his fourth win of the season (4-1), giving up two hits, zero runs, one walk, and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Max Carlson and Davis Palermo also saw time on the mound combing for seven strikeouts and only two hits. The bats were flying for the Heels as they had nine hits compared to Liberty’s four. The second inning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBIR

FSU Soccer hires Lady Vols' Brian Pensky as new head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Florida State University announced it has hired Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Brian Pensky as its new women's soccer coach on Monday. Pensky came to Tennessee in January 2012 and led the Lady Vols to their first SEC Championship since 2008 last year. He was then...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

'23 4-star Taison Chatman wants to visit Texas, Xavier, etc.

Taison Chatman is the No. 46 player in the 2023 On3 Consensus. The Minneapolis (MN) Totino-Grace guard has basketball in his blood as his brother and dad played college basketball. “I am a little bit of everything,” Chatman told On3. “I can facilitate, shoot; whatever my coaches need me to...
MINNEAPOLIS, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy