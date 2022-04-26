ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why hundreds of foodies say this is the BEST sandwich you'll ever eat - as the secret dressing recipe is revealed

By Amelia Roach
 2 days ago

A home cook has shared her version of the famous 'Grinder Salad' sandwich after hundreds dubbed it the 'greatest they've ever eaten'.

Sydney-based foodie, Ayeh Manfre, better known as Cooking With Ayeh, created the 'game-changing' dressing with a mix of mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, oregano, chilli, salt and minced garlic in a bowl.

She then she added sliced iceberg lettuce and chopped banana peppers into the mix before slicing a thick bread roll in half and placing a square of cheese onto each slice and grilling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Glugg_0fKXHZCt00
A home cook has shared her version of the famous 'Grinder Salad' sandwich after hundreds dubbed it the 'greatest sandwich they've ever eaten' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxNOi_0fKXHZCt00

Once the cheese had melted Ayeh added marinated red peppers and a cooked plant-based chicken schnitzel on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vkz6s_0fKXHZCt00
The home cook sliced a thick bread roll in half, placed a square of cheese onto each slice before toasting in the oven, then added peppers, vegan chicken, parmesan and salad on top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bZQp_0fKXHZCt00

How to make Ayeh's Grinder Salad sandwich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jtcoh_0fKXHZCt00

Ingredients:

  • Mayonnaise
  • Red wine vinegar
  • Oregano
  • Chilli flakes
  • Salt
  • Minced Garlic
  • Iceberg lettuce, sliced
  • Banana peppers
  • Bread roll, sliced
  • 2 Cheese slices
  • Marinated red peppers
  • Plant-based chicken schnitzel
  • Parmesan, grated
  • Tomato, sliced

Method:

  • Add mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, oregano, chilli, salt and minced garlic into a bowl.
  • Add sliced iceberg lettuce and chopped banana peppers into the bowl then mix them in with the homemade dressing.
  • Slice a thick bread roll in half and place a square of cheese onto each slice before putting it into the oven to toast.
  • Place marinated red peppers and a cooked plant-based chicken schnitzel on top of the melted cheese.
  • Pile the Grinder Salad on top of the vegan chicken and add grated parmesan cheese on top.
  • Sit tomato slices on top and place the top bread slice on to enjoy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRfez_0fKXHZCt00
The home cook has confirmed to her huge following that the sandwich is indeed 'really good' and posted the recipe video to TikTok that has since received more than 60,000 views

To finish, she piled the salad mix on top, followed by grated parmesan cheese, tomato slices and the final slice of bread on top.

Ayeh's recipe has since received more than 60,000 views and many comments from impressed foodies who can't wait to try the trending sandwich themselves.

'Wow I cannot wait to make this! Yum,' one wrote.

'I've never seen or heard of a grinder salad before but it looks good,' another wrote.

'Grinder salads are my all time favourite. SO good,' a third wrote.

