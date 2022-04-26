ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exposure to high-powered microwave may cause brain damage

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Recently, scientists from Texas A&M University found reveals that exposure to certain extremely high-powered microwave and radio frequencies may result in high stresses within the brain.

The research is published in Science Advances and was conducted by Justin Wilkerson et al.

Most commonly used for rapid cooking, microwaves are a type of electromagnetic radiation that fall between radio and infrared light on the electromagnetic spectrum.

In the study, the team used computational modelling to calculate the specific absorption rate (SAR) of planar electromagnetic waves on a 3D model of a human body.

The SAR values are then used to calculate changes in temperature throughout the head and brain.

Those temperature changes are then used to determine how the brain tissue physically alters in response to the high-intensity microwaves.

They found the microwave heating causes spatially varying, rapid thermal expansion, which then induces mechanical waves that propagate through the brain, like ripples in a pond.

If those waves interact in just the right way at the center of the brain, the conditions are ideal to induce a traumatic brain injury.

However, there’s no need to worry about every day exposure to microwaves or radiofrequency levels.

The study included magnitudes of power far greater than anything the average human will be exposed to.

The study has opened the door for more research to be conducted on the interactions between the biological body and electromagnetic fields and its applications.

