ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

No evidence showing ivermectin effectively against COVID-19, study finds

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pxyob_0fKXFya000
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in JAMA, researchers found even though clinical trials haven’t shown oral ivermectin works against COVID-19, doctors continue to prescribe ivermectin.

They found health insurers are heavily subsidizing the cost of those prescriptions.

The team calls for insurers to align their coverage of the drug with the level of medical evidence surrounding it—just like they do for other medications, tests, and procedures.

The study is from the University of Michigan and was conducted by Kao-Ping Chua, M.D., Ph.D.

In the study, the team used insurance data to study how much health plans paid for oral ivermectin in late 2020 and early 2021.

They identified and examined 5,600 prescriptions for oral ivermectin that weren’t written for a parasitic infection, the main reason that ivermectin is prescribed other than COVID-19.

The total cost per prescription was $58 for private plans, which paid 61% of this amount, or about $36.

The total cost per prescription was $52 for Medicare Advantage plans, which paid 74% of this amount, or about $39. The rest of the cost was paid by patients.

As a result of this coverage, the researchers estimate that United States private and Medicare plans may have paid $2.4 million for ivermectin prescriptions for COVID-19 in the week of August 13, 2021, alone.

If prescribing and insurance reimbursement were at that level for an entire year, insurers would spend nearly $130 million over a year on the drug, despite a lack of evidence it works.

Unless strong new evidence comes to light, the researchers argue that insurers should require doctors to justify prescribing ivermectin during the pandemic by filling out a prior authorization form.

While they acknowledge this could make it harder for patients to get ivermectin for its FDA-approved indications, they believe the number of these patients would be low.

As evidence, they pointed to a CDC study showing that only about 3,600 ivermectin prescriptions were filled each week in the U.S. before the pandemic.

The team says to be clear, clinicians may still prescribe ivermectin for COVID-19 and patients can choose to pay for these prescriptions themselves.

The point is simply that insurers shouldn’t cover these prescriptions unless ivermectin proves to be an effective COVID-19 treatment.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization have both said oral ivermectin should not be used for COVID-19 purposes, except in clinical studies.

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

If you care about Covid, please read studies about new way to prevent many COVID-19 variants, and the differences and similarities between the flu and COVID-19.

For more information about Covid, please see recent studies about drug combo that could help cure COVID-19, and results showing COVID-19 vaccines need to be shored up with a plant-based diet.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jama#Medicare Advantage
Benzinga

Delta-8 THC Vs Delta-9 THC

This article by Erin Hiatt was originally published on Leafreport and appears here with permission. As a cannabis consumer you’ve probably experienced that “high,” a feeling of euphoria or intoxication, thanks in no small part to a cannabinoid called Delta-9 THC. However, there is a new cannabinoid gaining market share and steam with consumers, and that is Delta-8 THC. Learn about key differences between these cannabis compounds.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Conversation U.S.

The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug, on April 8, 2022. The decision means only patients who have enrolled in clinical trials will receive Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which goes by the generic drug name of Aducanumab. Because of the restrictions, many Alzheimer’s patients may be unable to use the drug. Without Medicare coverage, Aduhelm’s annual cost is US$28,200, or $2,350 a month, a price that’s prohibitively expensive for most Americans. What’s more, not everyone with mild Alzheimer’s will be able to enroll in a clinical trial due to location or other logistical...
HEALTH
People

FDA Grants Full Approval of COVID-19 Treatment Remdesivir for Young Children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that full approval will be granted to a COVID-19 drug to treat children aged 28 days and older. Though there are other COVID-19 treatments that have received emergency use authorization for children younger than 12, Veklury by Gilead Sciences, commonly known as remdesivir, is the first to receive full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psych Central

Best Antidepressants to Take with Abilify

Antidepressants alone may not be enough for adults with major depressive disorder. Aripiprazole (Abilify) can be taken alongside antidepressants to treat symptoms of depression. Antidepressants are some of the most prescribed drugs for treating anxiety and depression combined. During 2015 to 2018, an estimated. 13.2%. of U.S. adults used antidepressant...
HEALTH
AFP

Biden doubles availability of Covid therapeutic pills

President Joe Biden's administration said Tuesday it is doubling the number of outlets where at-risk Americans can obtain free Covid-19 therapeutic pills. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the medicine for use by people 12 and older who are at high risk after Covid infection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy