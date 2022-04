Click here to read the full article. Textiles executives seeking in-person inspiration in the production process as well as new materials and solutions are in luck. The 2022 editions of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas are returning to Atlanta from May 17-19 at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC). The two-in-one event, organized by Messe Frankfurt, with Techtextil North America incorporated with ATME-I and Texprocess Americas co-produced by sewn products association SPESA, is engineered toward the textiles industry at large. But the individual shows complement each other by offering insight into different areas across the value chain. Techtextil North America homes...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO