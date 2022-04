Jackson County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a pair of youth soccer camps this summer aimed at improving skills and fostering a love for the game. Signups are open for Bobcat Youth Development Soccer Camp, open to youth 7-14. The camp will be held 8 a.m. to noon June 8-10 at the Blue Ridge Early College soccer field, giving players a chance to have fun while learning fundamental techniques necessary to play the game. The program will focus on individual skill development with a technical curriculum specific to age and ability. Cost is $60.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO