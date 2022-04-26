ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Adrian Matejka will be first Black editor of Poetry magazine

 2 days ago
NEW YORK — Poetry magazine, one of the country's oldest and most prominent literary publications, will for the first time have a Black editor. Adrian Matejka, an educator, former state laureate of Indiana and prize-winning poet, begins his new job May 16. “I couldn’t be more humbled or...

