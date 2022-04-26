ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonia Sanchez wins $80,000 Jackson Poetry Prize

NEW YORK — Sonia Sanchez has received the Jackson Poetry Prize, an $80,000 award that continues a recent wave of lifetime achievement honors for the 87-year-old poet, educator and activist. Her award was announced...

