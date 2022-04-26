ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Krispy Kreme And Cinnamon Toast Crunch Created A New ‘cereal Milk’-Flavored Doughnut

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 2 days ago

Krispy Kreme is partnering with Cinnamon Toast Crunch for the second time in less than a year, this time offering three doughnuts made with an all-new Cinnamon Milk Glaze.

All three doughnuts are covered in Cinnamon Milk Glaze and coated in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, but they’re each a bit different. The Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut is just the glaze and cereal, but the Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Cream Cheese also has cream cheese icing and is sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, while the Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Dulce de Leche has Dulce de Leche icing and cinnamon sugar.

The doughnuts are available now for a limited time individually or in a limited-edition cereal box-inspired dozen box, complete with a word search on the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ERaT_0fKXCyl300
Krispy Kreme

While these are the first Krispy Kreme cinnamon toast crunch doughnuts, the brands first partnered together last year for Krispy Kreme’s first-ever cinnamon rolls, including one topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

While the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon roll is no longer on the menu, their Original Glazed Cinnamon Rolls recently returned to menus nationwide and will be around permanently, but only on Sundays. Krispy Kreme says their cinnamon rolls are light and airy, hand-rolled and covered in their iconic Original Glaze. They can be purchased individually or in a four-pack at shops, online and via delivery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uE70D_0fKXCyl300
Krispy Kreme

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme near you, you can get the best of both the doughnuts and cinnamon rolls at home with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon rolls from Pillsbury or by simply making any brand of cinnamon rolls or doughnuts and topping them with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

There is a variety of other Cinnamon Toast Crunch products in stores as well, including popcorn, milk, Coffee-Mate creamer and you can even buy your own container of the cereal’s seasoning blend.

You can sprinkle the seasoning blend on pretty much anything you can think of — toast, cheesecake, ice cream, whipped coffee and more — or you could bake the seasoning into cookies or put it in pancakes, waffles, French toast or, of course, cinnamon rolls.

Are you a fan of Cinnamon Toast Crunch?

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is the ideal fast-food choice for the consumer that loves the classics. While Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report leans on finding new ways to reuse the same dozen ingredients and KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report is determined to create the world's fattest chicken sandwich, McDonald's strategy has always been about finding new ways to make its most-loved products better.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinnamon Toast Crunch#Dulce De Leche
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Menu Is Here with 2 New Flavors

Fresh off the heels of its spring roster, DQ is unleashing an "All-Stars" summer lineup, which includes two entirely new flavors. Here is the whole Dairy Queen "All-Stars" summer lineup:. New Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard: Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudge crumble blended with DQ's signature vanilla soft serve.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Krispy Kreme Partners With Iconic Cereal Brand

A fairly recent addition to the world of casual dining, partnerships between fast-food companies and snack food makers often turn out to be a genius marketing move, as they catch the attention of fans of each simultaneously. The phenomenon really began when, in 2012, Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum!...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches in Fast Food Right Now

Welcome to The Fasties, Thrillist’s third-annual fast food awards! The awards feature more than a dozen categories celebrating all the best foods that came out of drive-thru windows over the past year—from the Best Coffee Nuggets to the Best Spicy Chicken Sandwich, and many more. Check out the full list of categories and winners.
RESTAURANTS
thespruceeats.com

Italian Hot Dog Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Italian hot dogs are a New Jersey specialty made famous by Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi and his wife Mary. In the early 1930s, Mary Racioppi made the first Italian hot dogs and served them to Jimmy and his friends. The special hot dogs were so popular with their friends, that they opened a restaurant, "Jimmy Buffs," featuring the hot dogs.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Air Fryer Grilled Cheese

A how-to on making Air Fryer Grilled Cheese. It's a new way to make a classic that is toasted up crispy with a cheesy, gooey inside!. It seems like air fryers can literally make anything - like this Air Fryer Grilled Cheese! It's a fun change up from doing it on the stovetop and it makes the bread nice and crispy without being soggy that you can sometimes get when making it on the stovetop. It takes only 3 ingredients and you have a nice crunchy sandwich with perfectly gooey melted cheese. If you are looking for new ways to make some of your old favorites (or just enjoy experimenting with your air fryer), then you have to make this Air Fryer Grilled Cheese recipe.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

OVEN BAKED PORK CHOPS

These oven baked pork chops are tender with a flavor you and your family or guests will enjoy. The sweetness of the molasses combined with the brown sugar and spicy mustard make the perfect flavor combination. Serve these to family for an easy weeknight dinner or to guests for a main dish company meal. These baked pork chops go with just about any vegetable side dish. I love serving my recipe for sweet cornbread mini muffins with these baked chops because they go so well with most pork dishes. I am a big fan of any kind of pork and we have lots of recipes on the site. Just type what you are looking for in the search box on any page and they should come up for you and Enjoy!
RECIPES
Mashed

How Long It Really Takes Häagen-Dazs To Bring New Flavors To Market - Exclusive

Summer is on the horizon, which means it's the optimal time for some sunshine and new ice cream flavors. Häagen-Dazs just launched the City Sweets collection, and it is all things street foods. That means the flavors are inspired by crunchy churros, salty pretzels, cake swirled with a berry sauce, coffee, and black-and-white cookies that you grab on-the-go in most big cities (per the company's press release). Dream flavors is really an understatement here.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Italian Cappuccino Cheesecake

My husband likes the taste of a coffee so much – especially espresso – so I prepared him this delicious Italian cappuccino cheesecake for the weekend and he loved it!. This coffeehouse-inspired cheesecake is creamy, light, and not overly sweet. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10 to 12.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About The Ice Cream Recall

The sun is out, the snow has finally melted, and the days are getting longer. You're not the only one doing a happy dance because the long winter appears to be over (knock on wood). This time of year, some parts of the country go from shoveling snow to breaking out their shorts in a matter of days, and it seems only fitting to celebrate with seasonal treats. Backyard barbecue with ice cream for dessert, anyone?
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PASTA

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta is a delicious, comforting meal perfect for any night of the week. This chicken and bacon pasta is packed with crispy bacon, cheese, chicken and a ranch sauce to bind it all together. This chicken bacon ranch penne is such a great meal for the family...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Duff Goldman's 'Secret Weapon' In Baking Is So Simple

Whipping up a homemade red velvet cake or a from-scratch apple pie sounds like what Pinterest dreams are made of. But baking can feel like an exact science, and one that requires some knowledge, patience, and a few tricks of the trade. If there's anyone to take baking advice from, it would be Duff Goldman, who believes everyone can always perfect their craft further. "That's the great thing about baking," he told Insider. "I always tell kids that you can be really good at it your very first time and spend the rest of your life getting better at it." The celebrity chef is best known for his Food Network show "Ace of Cakes," and the incredibly successful bakery he runs in Baltimore, Charm City Cakes (via Food Network).
RECIPES
Simplemost

Eggo Just Launched Grab-And-Go Waffles—No Toaster Needed

If you’ve been skipping breakfast to save time — or grabbing something boring like a granola bar as you rush out the door — Eggo’s newest waffle is made just for you. New Eggo Grab & Go Liège-Style Waffles were created for busy adults and parents. They’re not only made for taking on the go and don’t require a toaster, but they’re also individually wrapped so they can be quickly thrown into a lunchbox for kids or a bag or purse for adults.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

Simplemost

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy