I love everything about this. Randall King and his girlfriend Brittany Warthan teamed up for an acoustic duet of Kenny Chesney’s “You and Tequila” that I can’t get enough of. The song was originally written by Matraca Berg and Deana Carter, and released as the fourth single from Kenny’s 2010 album Hemingway’s Whiskey. His original also features a guest vocal from Grace Potter, who you might know as the lead singer of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. It was also nominated […] The post Randall King And Brittany Warthan Deliver Fantastic Acoustic Duet Of Kenny Chesney’s “You And Tequila” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO