ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Police say Kalamazoo rapper was man killed in early Monday morning shooting

By Ken Delaney
go955.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Authorities have now identified the man shot and killed in Kalamazoo early Monday morning. The Kalamazoo...

go955.com

Comments / 8

Related
WNEM

Flint police investigating triple shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating after three people were shot in the city of Flint. On Sunday, April 24 at 3:29 p.m., officers from Flint Police Department were sent to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue for the incident. According to the initial investigation, three people were...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Flint Journal

Man dead, teen shot by intruder at Michigan home

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an intruder shot them in a Detroit home on Friday, April 15, WDIV Local 4 reports. The break-in and shooting happened at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the report said. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Rapper#Violent Crime#Wkzo Am Fm
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLive

3 injured during shootout in Flint Sunday afternoon, police say

FLINT, MI – Three people were taken to the hospital after a shootout Sunday afternoon on the city’s north side. Michigan State Police authorities told MLive-The Flint Journal that the three people were shot around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, while inside a moving vehicle in the 1000 block of East Foss Avenue, between Industrial Avenue and Selby Street.
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Investigation into fatal shooting by police in Muskegon County being reviewed by prosecutor

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Prosecutors are reviewing the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by Michigan State Police in Muskegon County. The investigation report by police was turned over to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office last week. Two Michigan State Police troopers shot and killed a man April 4 after he drew a gun on them following a report of a home invasion, police previously said.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting in Benton Township. Police say 20-year-old Antoine Fox of Benton Harbor was pronounced dead at the scene after 10 p.m. Monday. The shooting happened at the Blossom Acres Housing Complex, which has been the site of several other...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WZZM 13

Michigan men go to prison while 2 deaths are investigated

ALPENA, Mich. — A man has been sentenced to two years in prison while authorities continue to investigate the deaths of two women, including one whose remains were dug up in his backyard in the Alpena area. Joshua Wirgau was sentenced last week in a separate case involving a...
ALPENA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy