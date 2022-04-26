Bad Axe, Laker and USA school districts have issues on May 3 ballot

Polls will open next Tuesday for a number of area school proposals, including Bad Axe, Laker and USA school districts. (Tribune File Photo)

Next week voters in a number of school districts will head to the polls to vote on a number of school issues during the school election May 3. Three schools have put forth proposals for funding to keep their schools running at the highest quality, in both their curriculum and structural integrity.

Laker

The Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port School District is proposing a renewal of its sinking fund millage, which is set to expire in 2022. The district is asking voters to approve a millage rate of 1 mill, or $1 per $1,000 of taxable value, for five years.

The operating millage is used by schools for day-to-day education purposes, while the sinking fund is used for remodeling, repairs, and other expenses for school grounds and buildings. The sinking fund is important, because it lets the district afford projects and repairs without dipping into funds used for children's education.

Laker has several projects in mind for the new sinking fund, if voted on by parents in the district. These include remodeling the high school's kitchen, expanding the secondary art room, building outdoor storage facilities for buildings and ground equipment like mowers and trailers, security enhancements particularly in the elementary building, general landscape improvements in front of both buildings, and updates to the secondary library space.

"Rather than it being a traditional library, we would make it more of a flexible learning space, where kids can come in with their personal devices and sit for research," said Laker Superintendent Brian Keim. "We still have books available, but it would just be a space that's more current, not necessarily your traditional stacks and stacks of books, because they get little to no use."

Teachers are currently being surveyed to study students' trends of use in the libraries and media centers, which will guide what kind of updates to make.

USA

The Unionville-Sebewaing Area School District is asking voters to approve a renewal of its 18-mill operating millage for a period of 10 years, to provide funds for operating purposes. The current millage is set to expire this year.

The USA School District's operating millage renewal would keep the school's education funded, providing $1.2 million that the state of Michigan won't contribute to the school's foundation allowance. The millage will come with no tax increases. It's only for non-homestead properties, meaning business properties or non-primary housing, such as second homes or rental properties.

"We need the support of the community to do this, but it's not an increase or something new," said USA Superintendent Josh Hahn. "It's something the district has been doing for quite some time."

Bad Axe

The Bad Axe School District has two proposals on the May 3 ballot, an operating millage renewal and a sinking fund proposal.

The district is asking voters to approve a renewal of its 18-mill operating millage for a period of 10 years, to provide funds for operating purposes. The current operating millage is set to expire in 2022. This is a non-homestead millage, which means only second homes and businesses would be taxed, while primary residences would not.

In addition to the operating millage, the district is also asking voters to approve a 0.8-mill sinking fund millage for 10 years for school improvements.

The major need for Bad Axe Schools this year is technology. When the district's voters passed a tech bond during the 2015-16 election, it led to improvements with school technology, such as security cameras and access doors. However, natural entropy means that the effectiveness of these additions wanes with time.

"With anything technology, they have to be replaced as time goes on," said Bad Axe Superintendent Greg Newland.

Technology is an important part of the Bad Axe Schools learning system, as every student has a Chromebook for homework and studying. In order for students to learn in the classroom, the computers need to be maintained as well as possible.

With the district's last sinking fund, it was able to replace the high school building. With the new one, the administration hopes to keep up with general maintenance on the grounds, replacing windows, doors, and boilers, along with adding new asphalt to the middle school parking lot.

"Just like anyone's home, you've got to keep your facilities top notch," Newland said. "We've always been prideful of the quality facilities, and we've always gotten compliments, so we want to maintain those."