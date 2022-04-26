Civil trial underway in death of UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love

In her 9th-grade essay, Yeardley Love wrote about what she wanted to do with her life: to attend the University of Virginia, to play lacrosse there, to become a lawyer and to maintain her close relationship with her family. Many of her dreams came true, but ended abruptly and violently when she was brutally beaten by her boyfriend, a lawyer for Love's family told a jury Tuesday in the civil trial of the man convicted in her killing.George Huguely V was convicted of second-degree murder and is serving a 23-year prison sentence in Love's slaying. Yeardley and Hugely both...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO