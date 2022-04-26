Shearwater – “Aqaba”

In 2012, I was navigating my way through a labyrinth of aesthetic photographs on Tumblr. There were American Apparel tennis skirts, cigarettes dangling from faded lips, pink sunsets with a somber texture, neon signs glowing in the dark — all pieces making up a mosaic of glorified adolescence. As I got closer to the end of middle school, I grew out of Taylor Swift, got hormonal and depressed, longed for something more edgy. Mixed in with these dark, cohesive visuals were gifs of a woman in a platinum wig with a heart drawn in eyeliner on her cheek and sparkling lyric edits of comfortingly disturbed lines: “Feeling super, super, super suicidal!” I would soon have no choice but to find out that this woman was a Welsh pop singer named Marina Diamandis, and those lyrics were from “Teen Idle” off Electra Heart. The album, released 10 years ago today under the banner of Marina And The Diamonds, quickly became lodged into my personality.

