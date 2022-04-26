ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Shearwater – “Aqaba”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFun fact: Jonathan Melberg’s dramatic art-rock project Shearwater was the first band ever to land two different LPs in Stereogum’s Album Of The Week column. Right now, Meiburg is preparing to release the first new Shearwater album in six years, following up 2016’s Jet Plane And Oxbow with...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Martin Courtney – “Corncob”

Real Estate leader Martin Courtney released his debut solo album, Many Moons, back in 2015. Since then, he’s released two more albums with his main band. Today, he’s announcing his second full-length album on his own, Magic Sign, which is out in June. Courtney worked on it over the past two years, writing late at night while his kids were sleeping upstairs and his wife worked overnight shifts at a hospital. Kicking off the album rollout is the pastoral and plaintive “Corncob.” Here’s what Courtney had to say about the track and how it ties into the album as a whole:
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Electra Heart Turns 10

In 2012, I was navigating my way through a labyrinth of aesthetic photographs on Tumblr. There were American Apparel tennis skirts, cigarettes dangling from faded lips, pink sunsets with a somber texture, neon signs glowing in the dark — all pieces making up a mosaic of glorified adolescence. As I got closer to the end of middle school, I grew out of Taylor Swift, got hormonal and depressed, longed for something more edgy. Mixed in with these dark, cohesive visuals were gifs of a woman in a platinum wig with a heart drawn in eyeliner on her cheek and sparkling lyric edits of comfortingly disturbed lines: “Feeling super, super, super suicidal!” I would soon have no choice but to find out that this woman was a Welsh pop singer named Marina Diamandis, and those lyrics were from “Teen Idle” off Electra Heart. The album, released 10 years ago today under the banner of Marina And The Diamonds, quickly became lodged into my personality.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Superorganism – “crushed.zip”

Superorganism are releasing their sophomore album, World Wide Pop, in July, and we’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Teenager” and “It’s Raining.” Today, they’re back with another one, “crushed.zip,” which the collective’s Harry describes as “a musical journey through the anxieties and isolation that can arise from being an artist, it’s ultimately delicious though.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stereogum#Guayanese#Loma#Polyborus
Stereogum

Dehd – “Empty In My Mind”

Chicago indie-rock trio Dehd will release their new album, Blue Skies, next month, following up 2020’s Flower Of Devotion. We’ve already heard two singles, “Bad Love” and “Stars.” Now, Dehd are sharing one more single, “Empty In My Mind.”. Describing “Empty In My...
CHICAGO, IL
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pharrell’s Moving His Festival To DC And Bringing Along Tyler, Pusha, Rae Sremmurd, Dave Matthews Band, Usher, & More

Pharrell Williams launched his Something In The Water music festival in his hometown of Virginia Beach in 2019. Thanks to the pandemic and who knows what else, the fest has not yet returned for a second iteration, but it’s finally going to happen this summer in a new locale a little further up the coast. Last fall Pharrell announced he was moving Something In The Water away from Virginia Beach, citing “toxic energy” and the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. Now he has revealed that the event is moving to Washington, DC and revealed its 2022 lineup.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Stereogum

Francis Of Delirium – “Mirrors”

Francis Of Delirium are back with a new song called “Mirrors.” In fact, they’re back with a new EP, packaging their latest single with several songs released in the last nine months or so. “Mirrors” joins “Come Out And Play,” “All Love,” and “The Funhouse,” which has turned out to be the title track of the new EP.
MUSIC

