Prices are rising, and you can become your own bartender. After having experienced our first real vacation in over two years, I must say you can see the effects of inflation everywhere. Never was this more apparent when ordering one’s favorite adult beverage. As is par for the vacation course, we had a few cocktails, and the prices were out of this world. We also found it surprising the quality of each beverage varied drastically from bar to bar. My wife and I marveled at each derivation of Rumrunner every time we ordered it. It is evident that not everyone follows the same playbook.

1 DAY AGO