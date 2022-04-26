ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelly Lee Owens – “One”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Welsh producer Kelly Lee Owens released the excellent album Inner Song two years ago, but because of what was happening in the world, she couldn’t tour behind the record. Instead, she poured her anxiety...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 1

Stereogum

Superorganism – “crushed.zip”

Superorganism are releasing their sophomore album, World Wide Pop, in July, and we’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Teenager” and “It’s Raining.” Today, they’re back with another one, “crushed.zip,” which the collective’s Harry describes as “a musical journey through the anxieties and isolation that can arise from being an artist, it’s ultimately delicious though.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Krautrock Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead At 74

Klaus Schulze, a leading creative force in the realm of German psychedelia known loosely as krautrock or kosmische, has died. Schulze’s son announced his death via a Facebook message. Translated from German, the message begins, “In deepest sorrow we have to inform you that Klaus has passed away yesterday on April 26, 2022 at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Faye Webster – “Suite: Jonny”

This week, Faye Webster is releasing Car Therapy Sessions, an EP that gives an orchestral reimagining to some of the Atlanta musician’s songs and contains one new one, “Car Therapy.” Today, she’s sharing “Suite: Jonny,” which combines two interconnected songs from her 2019 album Atlanta Millionaires Club, “Jonny” and “Jonny (Reprise).”
ATLANTA, GA
Stereogum

Mikey Erg – “Almost Like Judee Sill”

Last we heard from New Jersey punk veteran Mikey Erg was his 2019 solo album Waxbuilt Castles. Today, he’s announced plans to follow that up with a new album, Love At Leeds, which features Jeff Rosenstock on lead guitar and backing vocals and production by Steve Albini. It’ll be out June 24 via Don Giovanni.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Martin Courtney – “Corncob”

Real Estate leader Martin Courtney released his debut solo album, Many Moons, back in 2015. Since then, he’s released two more albums with his main band. Today, he’s announcing his second full-length album on his own, Magic Sign, which is out in June. Courtney worked on it over the past two years, writing late at night while his kids were sleeping upstairs and his wife worked overnight shifts at a hospital. Kicking off the album rollout is the pastoral and plaintive “Corncob.” Here’s what Courtney had to say about the track and how it ties into the album as a whole:
MUSIC
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée releases new single, discusses father's "unbelievable" dedication to music

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who goes by the alias ARO, has released her first new music in two years. Her new single, Against Mine, is a darkly euphoric electro pop song that, as she explains to Rolling Stone, was written to try and "capture the element of frustration that comes with not feeling like you can actually express how you really feel about someone."
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
E! News

Billie Eilish Falls Onstage and Laughs It Off During Second Coachella Show

Watch: Billie Eilish's HISTORIC Performance at Coachella 2022. Billie Eilish was head over heels at Coachella…literally!. The 20-year-old phenom took a tumble while onstage during her headlining performance at the popular California music festival's second weekend on April 23. As the lights dimmed and Billie prepared to sing her hit "Getting Older," she slipped and landed directly onto her face.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

How Many Children Does David Spade Have? Get the Full Scoop

Not too many comedians see longevity in the entertainment world, but David Spade has truly been one of them. After David got his big break on Saturday Night Live in the late '80s, the 57-year-old has been unstoppable. David has graced countless films and TV shows, including Rules of Engagement and Joe Dirt.
TV SHOWS
Whiskey Riff

Randall King And Brittany Warthan Deliver Fantastic Acoustic Duet Of Kenny Chesney’s “You And Tequila”

I love everything about this. Randall King and his girlfriend Brittany Warthan teamed up for an acoustic duet of Kenny Chesney’s “You and Tequila” that I can’t get enough of. The song was originally written by Matraca Berg and Deana Carter, and released as the fourth single from Kenny’s 2010 album Hemingway’s Whiskey. His original also features a guest vocal from Grace Potter, who you might know as the lead singer of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. It was also nominated […] The post Randall King And Brittany Warthan Deliver Fantastic Acoustic Duet Of Kenny Chesney’s “You And Tequila” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
PIX11

Jon Batiste: Prolific and versatile musician for every generation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Even before sitting down to talk about his celebrated achievements, musical genius Jon Batiste made a stop at the piano.   When it comes to making music, he sees colors sometimes, visions many a time and crazy stories, he said in an interview with PIX11 News. Batiste will be joining the cast […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Watch Rina Sawayama bring some nu metal energy to Coachella

Coachella isn't exactly the first festival you'd usually associate with bringing the riffs, and while the likes of Code Orange and Turnstile injected this year's lineup with some nice, big doses of metal and hardcore, there was a clear lack of mosh-ready bangers represented across 2022's bill overall (despite Danny Elfman's best efforts).
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Several ‘Happy Days’ Stars Reunited on ‘Arrested Development’

Not many fans realize that two of our favorite Happy Days stars have gone on to become lawyers. Well, lawyers on the cult-classic comedy series Arrested Development, at least! And, as hard-core fans of the Jason Bateman-led series know, practicing law – or attempting to – isn’t the only manner in which stars from the hit classic television sitcom series have made appearances on Arrested Development, either.
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

WILLOW Is EVERYWHERE

Who can really say for sure exactly how it happened, but WILLOW is everywhere. It’s a phenomenon occurring both slowly over time and seemingly all at once. Nearly a year out from her pop-punk pièce de résistance lately I feel EVERYTHING, the youngest Smith (as if you need reminding, WILLOW is the progeny of Jada Pinkett-Smith and ex-Academy member Will Smith and the sister of Jaden) has maintained a level of ubiquity that far exceeds a typical album cycle, and it no doubt sets the stage for a high-profile career, whether it’s in pop music or elsewhere.
THEATER & DANCE

