ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Matt Strahm: Absorbs loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Strahm (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits over one-third of an inning and was tagged with Monday's loss...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Place Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on Restricted List

The Boston Red Sox placed pitchers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck on the Restricted List prior to the series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada on Monday, April 25th. The 2 players are not vaccinated against COVID and are prohibited from entering Canada. They will not be paid or earn service time while on the restricted list.
BOSTON, MA
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Bichette's slam propels Blue Jays past Red Sox in series opener

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NBC Sports

Tomase: Bloom needs to step up and fix mess he's made of Red Sox roster

When every component of a meal tastes like swill, you don't blame the ingredients. You blame the chef. Right now, the Red Sox are what you scrape off your plate and directly into the trash for fear of stinking up the compost. That's not Tanner Houck's fault or Bobby Dalbec's or slow-starting Trevor Story's. It's on the man who assembled this imperfect mix -- Chaim Bloom.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Venable
Person
Tyler Danish
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Matt Strahm
NESN

Alex Cora Joins Red Sox In Toronto As Boston Gets Set To Face Blue Jays

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has joined the team in Toronto ahead of Boston’s game against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Cora, who missed the last six games after testing testing positive for COVID-19, was on hand at Rogers Centre, as first reported by MLB’s Ian Browne. Cora confirmed to WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” that he was in Toronto. Browne indicated that “all signs” pointed to Cora managing the third game of the four-game series.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Monday's lineup

Vazquez isn't starting Monday against the Blue Jays. Vazquez started in the last four games and went 2-for-13 with an RBI and three strikeouts. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jake Diekman: Blows save Tuesday

Diekman allowed three runs on three hits while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning, picking up a blown save, in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. The Red Sox were in position to snap a three-game losing streak, but Diekman served up a two-run, game-tying home run to George Springer in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was the second consecutive game in which Diekman was unable to shut the door, though Boston escaped with a win last Friday.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Down in order again

Hernandez batted fifth and went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays. Hernandez had a run-producing sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and singled in another during a four-run rally in the eighth inning, an encouraging sign for a team that has been unable to post a crooked number of late. For Hernandez, who opened the season as Boston's leadoff hitter, this was the fifth time in the last six games he has not been atop the order. Trevor Story has filled that role instead.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits 350th homer

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly in a 5-2 win Wednesday over Baltimore. Stanton smacked a Tyler Wells pitch deep to right field with one on and two out in the first inning for his 350th career homer. He added a sacrifice fly in the sixth and a single in the eighth. The slugger has multiple hits in consecutive games and the homer was his first since the second game of the season. The 32-year-old has posted an 11.5 percent walk rate in his career but has just one walk in 69 plate appearances, or 1.4 percent, while striking out in 33.3 percent of his trips to the plate to start 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jordan Montgomery: Efficient in no-decision

Montgomery struck out four in 5.2 innings while allowing two runs on four hits and two hit batsmen in a 5-2 victory Wednesday over Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision. Montgomery cruised through the first five innings, allowing just three baserunners. In the sixth, he allowed a one-out,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Brandon Drury: Goes deep in loss

Drury went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the loss to the Padres on Wednesday. Drury singled in the first inning before going deep off Dinelson Lamet in the bottom of the ninth. The home run was his third of the campaign and the multi-hit effort was his second in three games. The 29-year-old looks set to see his most at-bats since he had 447 with the Blue Jays in 2019.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Early exit against Mets

Matz didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out six. All the damage against the southpaw came in the second inning, but Matz still exited the game with the Cardinals ahead 8-4. Unfortunately, an elevated pitch count (97, 68 for strikes) prevented him from getting the win against his former club. Matz is now saddled with a 6.11 ERA, but his 23:5 K:BB through 17.2 innings suggests there's been more than a little bad luck involved in that mark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Goes yard in win

Hosmer went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, two walks and two RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. The first baseman continued his hot start to the season Wednesday, notching Hosmer an RBI single in the fifth inning before launching his second homer of the campaign off Alexis Diaz in the eighth. Hosmer has now homered in consecutive contests and produced multiple hits in five of his last seven games. He now has an eye popping .410/.463/.607 slash on the season with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI in 61 at-bats.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Steals base, reaches thrice

Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI, a walk and a stolen base in a 7-3 win Wednesday against Colorado. Castellanos reached three times and stole his first base of the season. He has a seven-game hitting streak for the second time this season. With Bryce Harper (elbow) limited to the designated hitter role, Castellanos has started 10 straight games in right field. Coming off a stellar 2021 where he posted a .938 OPS, the 30-year-old has produced a .921 OPS so far in his first season in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy