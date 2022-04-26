ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Framber Valdez: Pitches well in no-decision

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Valdez allowed one run (none earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings Monday against the Rangers. He...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros moving righty Cristian Javier into rotation

The Astros are moving right-hander Cristian Javier from the bullpen back into what will now be a six-man rotation, manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday, via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Houston is facing a daunting stretch of 33 games in the next 34 days, and Baker revealed that the team has been expecting to move to a six-man rotation since Spring Training, recognizing this marathon stretch on the schedule.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Texans GM Suggests Team Will Likely Trade 1 First-Round Pick

As of this Wednesday, the Houston Texans own the No. 3 and No. 13 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Judging by general manager Nick Caserio’s recent comments, that could change within the next 24 hours. Caserio told NFL Network’s Jim Trotter there’s only a “50-60 percent chance” the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Strong outing behind opener

Junis pitched five scoreless innings against Oakland on Wednesday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision. The Giants chose to deploy Junis as the primary pitcher behind opener Sam Long in the contest, but the strategy didn't pay off as Long allowed the game's only run in his inning of work. Nonetheless, it was a promising outing by Junis, who recorded his second straight scoreless outing and has yet to allow a run while posting a 10:1 K:BB through 10 innings this season. It remains to be seen if Junis will continue to work behind an opener moving forward, but he has likely earned further opportunity with the club given his standout pitching thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Zach Plesac: Roughed up by Angels

Plesac (1-2) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two. The right-hander had pitched well over his first three starts, allowing just three earned runs over 17.2 frames. However, he struggled to fool Angels batters Wednesday, notching only three swinging strikes and registering a season-low two punchouts. Los Angeles got to him for two first-inning runs and then posted four more in the second frame on a Taylor Ward grand slam. Plesac's ERA ballooned from 1.53 to 3.80 as a result of the poor outing, and he'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is expected to come at home against San Diego next week.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Picks up win

Woodford (1-0) earned the win Wednesday versus the Mets, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two in two innings. Starter Steven Matz was tagged for four runs in four innings, so he wasn't eligible for the win despite leaving with a lead. Woodford covered the fifth and sixth innings before giving way to Genesis Cabrera after a leadoff single in the seventh. That runner came around to score, accounting for the first run charged to Woodford across six innings this season. He's also given up five hits with a 6:2 K:BB in his three outings as a multi-inning reliever.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Finishes single shy of cycle

Ward went 3-for-4 with a homer, a triple, a double, a walk, four total runs and four total RBI in a 9-5 win over the Guardians on Wednesday. Ward hit atop the order for the third straight game and powered the Angels to their 12th victory with arguably the greatest offensive performance of his career. The 28-year-old's big blow was a second-inning grand slam, and he also notched his third career triple while scoring four times. In three games as the team's leadoff hitter, Ward is slashing .500/.538/1.500 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Steals base, scores twice in win

O'Neill went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets. O'Neill went hitless for the fifth time in his last seven games, but he was still able to cross the place for the first time since April 20. The outfielder has gotten into a bit of a slump, dropping his slash line to .186/.275/.271 with a home run, 10 RBI, three stolen bases and 10 runs scored through 69 plate appearances this season. With Lars Nootbaar optioned to Triple-A Memphis earlier in the week, O'Neill's starting role in left field should continue to be safe as he works to get back on track.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Plates game's only run in return

Pinder went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 1-0 victory versus the Athletics on Wednesday. Pinder was out nine days while on the COVID-19 injured list. but he showed no rust upon his return. The veteran outfielder swatted a solo homer to left field to lead off the game, and that run stood up for the entirety of the contest as Oakland pulled out a 1-0 win. Pinder extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he is slashing .316/.316/.474 with three RBI and a stolen base.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Knocks in pair

Merrifield went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Merrifield hit an RBI single in the sixth and tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's hit safely in three of the last four contests, but he's just 3-for-18 in that span. Manager Mike Matheny has shuffled his lineup a bit since Opening Day, with Merrifield now hitting second against right-handed pitchers, which could allow him a few more chances to generate RBI. He's slashing .136/.171/.167 with four RBI, two runs scored, three stolen bases and two doubles through 16 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Streamlined pitch mix

Nelson ditched his cutter in favor of throwing a fastball-slider mix exclusively, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. Nelson added the cutter during the offseason leading up to 2021 in hopes of showing a third viable pitch, but the results were not good. The left-hander was tagged for a 9.31 ERA across 9.2 innings for Cleveland before being demoted. His performance in the minors was equally discouraging, so the Guardians eventually cut him loose. The Diamondbacks, whose analytics staff was intrigued by the fastball-slider mix, pounced. After getting Nelson to scrap the cutter, the 25-year-old pitcher has been a gem out of the bullpen since getting the call from Triple-A Reno. Across 7.2 innings, Nelson has not allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Athletics' Dany Jimenez: Registers another save

Jimenez picked up a save in Wednesday's 1-0 win against the Giants, pitching a perfect ninth inning. Jimenez was tasked with preserving a one-run ninth-inning lead and made quick work of three Giants hitters, retiring the side on only 10 pitches. It was the right-hander's eighth straight scoreless outing to begin the campaign, and he has allowed only six hits while posting a 9:2 K:BB across eight innings thus far. Jimenez has racked up four saves while Lou Trivino has been on the COVID-19 list, and the former may be forcing his way into more closing opportunities even after Trivino returns given his standout performance in the early going.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Out against lefty

Wendle will sit Thursday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports. Wendle will sit against lefty Patrick Corbin, as he did against all three left-handers the Marlins faced earlier in the year. Brian Anderson starts at third base.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Not in Thursday's lineup

Harrison isn't starting Thursday against the Royals. Harrison returned from a shoulder injury Tuesday against Kansas City, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Leury Garcia will start at second base and bat ninth.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Earns win, gets three hits

Ohtani (2-2) picked up the win against Cleveland on Wednesday, pitching five innings during which he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. He also went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI as a hitter. Ohtani wasn't dominant on the mound...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Solid in MLB debut

Francis pitched 0.2 scoreless innings during Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out one and didn't record a walk. Francis was called up by the Blue Jays on Monday and made his MLB debut Wednesday. He entered the game with runners on first and third and immediately gave up an RBI double, but the run was charged to Andrew Vasquez. However, Francis bounced back against the subsequent hitter -- Enrique Hernandez -- and recorded his first MLB strikeout and finished the outing by inducing an inning-ending groundout.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Matt Moore: Nearly immaculate

Moore allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Astros. Moore nearly had an immaculate sixth inning, striking out the first two batters on six pitches and getting to 0-2 on the third batter before a groundout on the ninth and final pitch of the frame. The lefty, who made his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance Wednesday, has allowed one run on four hits and eight walks while striking out 10 over 8.1 innings since his contract was selected when Josh Sborz (elbow) landed on the injury list. While the walk rate needs to be better, Moore credits a new grip on his curveball for his results, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. Texas manager Chris Woodward has been impressed, and it looks like Moore will remain in the bullpen when Sborz is healthy and could evolve into a high-leverage role.
ARLINGTON, TX

