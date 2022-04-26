Astros' Framber Valdez: Pitches well in no-decision

Nelson ditched his cutter in favor of throwing a fastball-slider mix exclusively, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. Nelson added the cutter during the offseason leading up to 2021 in hopes of showing a third viable pitch, but the results were not good. The left-hander was tagged for a 9.31 ERA across 9.2 innings for Cleveland before being demoted. His performance in the minors was equally discouraging, so the Guardians eventually cut him loose. The Diamondbacks, whose analytics staff was intrigued by the fastball-slider mix, pounced. After getting Nelson to scrap the cutter, the 25-year-old pitcher has been a gem out of the bullpen since getting the call from Triple-A Reno. Across 7.2 innings, Nelson has not allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight.
