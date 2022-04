Investors are hoping that mega cap tech will be the ones to save the day, as the market remains volatile and under pressure. On Tuesday, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report will report after the close. Later in the week, other FAANG components will report earnings as well.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO