Trumbull boys’ lacrosse has posted victories over Masuk and Danbury this far in coach Garrett Clark’s return to the Eagle sideline. “I’m back home essentially,” said Clark, who coached Jonathan Law the past two seasons. “I was jayvee coach at Trumbull for (retired) Jim Kammerman the five years before that. I live in Trumbull, my son graduated and played lacrosse four years for Jim. I have all the THS t-shirts I need in the attic.”

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO