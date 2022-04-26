ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required

By HOWARD FENDRICH
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFKRU_0fKX3HxE00
Wimbledon Djokovic Tennis FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the winners trophy as he poses for photographers after he defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday.

Djokovic, a 34-year-old Serb who is ranked No. 1, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he was not vaccinated against the illness caused by the coronavirus that has led to the deaths of millions during the pandemic that began in 2020.

During the annual spring briefing ahead of Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, Bolton said that “whilst, of course, it is encouraged” that all players get vaccinated, “it will not be a condition of entry to compete” at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament this year.

Djokovic, in addition to being unable to defend his championship at Melbourne Park after an 11-day legal saga over whether he could remain in Australia, had to sit out tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because he couldn’t travel to the United States as a foreigner who is unvaccinated.

The U.S. Tennis Association has said that it will follow whatever governmental rules are in place regarding COVID-19 vaccination status when the U.S. Open is held starting in late August.

Djokovic — who has said he got COVID-19 twice, once each in 2020 and 2021 — owns 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tied with Roger Federer for the second-most for a man. They trail Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st at the Australian Open.

Six of Djokovic's trophies came at Wimbledon, including victories each of the past three times the tournament was held — in 2018, 2019 and 2021. It was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

After what happened in Australia, Djokovic said he would be willing to sit out other Grand Slam tournaments if getting vaccinated were a requirement to compete. The next major event is the French Open, which begins on May 22, and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said last month there was nothing preventing Djokovic from defending his 2021 title in Paris.

The Italian Open, a clay-court tune-up for Roland Garros, also has said Djokovic can play there next month.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Kostyuk and Stakhovsky support the Wimbledon ban

Russia’s expansionist aims against Ukraine do not subside and, in response, the world of sport does not stop vetoing the Soviet country and its representatives. The latest tough stance on the part of professional tennis came this week, when the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the Wimbledon tournament was made official, a tough move that found the approval of Marta Kostyuk and Sergiy Stakhovsky.
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer set to return to tennis again in September following injury

Roger Federer looks to have allayed retirement fears as he plots a return to the ATP Tour in the autumn, starting at the Laver Cup in London followed by the Swiss Indoors in Basel.The 20-time grand-slam champion has been sidelined since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July last year, announcing the following month he had undergone more knee surgery.Federer admitted last November he would be “extremely surprised” if he returned to SW19 this year in an attempt to win a record ninth men’s singles crown and it now appears almost certain he will miss out. ...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Reuters

No mandate: Novak Djokovic gets a shot at Wimbledon title defense

April 26 - Unvaccinated players are not barred from participating in Wimbledon, clearing the path for Novak Djokovic to defend his men's singles title in June. The CEO of All England Lawn Tennis Club, Sally Bolton, said Tuesday the tournament would not mandate vaccination against COVID-19, adding participants are not required to quarantine on arrival ahead of the tournament.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Roger Federer ‘looking forward to playing back home’ as he confirms tournament

Roger Federer has confirmed he will play at the Swiss Indoors tournament in October 2022 when it returns to the ATP tour after a two year break. Federer has been plagued with a knee injury for the last couple of years, which saw him play only one tournament, the Australian Open, in 2020 before taking a long break from the sport while undergoing double knee surgery.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic is so complete as an athlete and...', says ATP ace

There was no home win for Novak Djokovic. In the final of the Serbia Open, Andrey Rublev triumphed in three sets: after a first set brought home, he had to surrender to the second set thanks to a tiebreak immediately directed in the direction of the Serbian; in the third and final act, however, no game is granted to the world number one.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

He's not done yet! Roger Federer eases retirement fears 'with the 20-time Grand Slam champion planning to make his long-awaited injury comeback at the Basel Open' in October - when he will be 41 years old

Roger Federer appears to be parking any talk of retirement from tennis, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion expected to return to the court in his native Switzerland this October. Federer has not played since Wimbledon in 2021 when he lost to Hubert Hurkacz and the Swiss Indoors in Basel...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England Club#Serb#Grand Slam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Former ATP ace praises Roger Federer's ability to...

After meeting in the duel for the title in 2006 and 2007, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were again the players to beat in Monte Carlo in 2008. Nadal, three-time champion, defeated his great rival 7-5 and 7-5 in a hour and 43 minutes to prolong his reign in the Principality and achieve the 22nd consecutive victory in the first Masters 1000 on clay of the season.
TENNIS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy