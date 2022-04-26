ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

HCA Florida Healthcare, FIU announce partnership and plan to combat national nursing shortage with more educators

By Contributing Writer
fiu.edu
 2 days ago

Health system to donate $1.5 million to the Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences to expand teaching program and scholarships to preserve a critical nursing pipeline. Florida is projected to have a shortage of nearly 60,000 nurses by the year 2035. Population growth, retirement and the pandemic...

news.fiu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Former Miss. pharmacist sentenced for $180M health care fraud scheme

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WDAM) - A former Mississippi pharmacist has been sentenced to 10 years in the Southern District of Mississippi. According to the United States Department of Justice, Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, 55, now of Gulf Breeze, Fla., was sentenced for a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud TRICARE and private insurance companies by paying kickbacks to distributors for the referral of medically unnecessary prescriptions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites. 1. Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas,. a revenue cycle supervisor. 2. Cottage Hospital, based in Woodsville, N.H.,. a revenue cycle director.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiu#Hca Healthcare#Health Care#Nursing Schools#Nursing Shortage#Hca Florida Healthcare
beckershospitalreview.com

36 hospitals on Forbes list of best employers for diversity

Thirty-six hospitals and health systems are among the nation's best employers for diversity, according to Forbes. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista for the rankings, which are based on a survey Statista conducted among 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The survey, conducted from September-October 2021, asked participants to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as general diversity. Survey participants who are part of underrepresented groups were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 employers that received the most recommendations as well as boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives. More information about the methodology is available here.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Becker's has reported on six hospital and health system CFO moves since April 4. 1. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health named Matthew Drake executive vice president and CFO. 2. Alan Guyton was named CFO for AdventHealth Southeast Region, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth said. 3. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System's CFO Allen...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Freethink

Introducing the Beautiful Minds competition on innovating higher education

How can we innovate education systems to prepare people to succeed in the rapidly evolving workforce? That’s the driving question at Lumina Foundation. Founded in 2000, Lumina Foundation is working toward the ambitious goal of helping 60% of adults in the US obtain a quality credential by 2025 — a benchmark that labor economists say the country needs to hit in order to meet shifting social and economic demands.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy