Michael Bublé bringing tour to Orlando's Amway Center

Disney Animal Kingdom Park Relaunches ShowImage credit: Canva Pro. For anyone visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando at any time during the pandemic may have experienced Disney in a different way than they had in the past; in some cases it seems like changes were happening week to week. Disney, not surprisingly, went forward with their 18 month long 50th Anniversary Celebration which began with a lot of interest and fanfare on October 1st, 2021. So far Disney has been celebrating in a very big way with limited edition souvenirs, shows and unique food menus and dessert items! We are always on the lookout for new 50th anniversary items and experiences while cruising around the parks. Disney has not disappointed in this department as they continue to not only expand the anniversary items, but also reimagine and reopen some of the classic shows as well.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO