ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Michael Bublé bringing tour to Orlando's Amway Center

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - How would you like to spend an evening with Michael Bublé?. The Grammy-award winning jazz and...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

10 Changes DeSantis Has Ordered For Disney World

Florida legislature has revoked Disney’s self-governing status which means that some bold new changes are on the way. Disneyland in California will remain a popular site for human trafficking but the Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL is going to experience a dramatic overhaul. Take a look at these...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘Old Town Road’ leads rapper Lil Nas X to Orlando stop on first tour

ORLANDO, Fla. – How do you get to Orlando’s Hard Rock Live?. Well, if you’re Lil Nas X, you’ll probably take the Old Town Road before turning onto 6050 Universal Blvd. [TRENDING: WATCH: Orange County deputy under review after video shows him put arm around man’s neck | Mother of teen who died falling from Orlando drop tower to speak publicly for 1st time | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Orlando Pride, Chance the Rapper and Daytona International Speedway? Yep, it's happening this summer

DAYTONA BEACH — Women's soccer will take center stage in the infield of Daytona International Speedway on Fourth of July weekend. The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) will hold a regular-season match between Racing Louisville and Orlando Pride July 3, the second day of the inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest event. The announcement was made at the Speedway on Tuesday.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Seafood festival brings mouthwatering eats to Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Crab, shrimp and more seafood will fill up bellies in Volusia County this weekend. The Crab & Seafood Festival is returning Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: As Florida feuds with Disney, GOP voters, donors live inside elite Disney World...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Herald-Tribune

Tiger Woods' PopStroke launching in Sarasota this week

SARASOTA - Only the presence of Tiger Woods himself could enhance the grandiosity of Southwest Florida's newest PopStroke. One of the greatest golfers of all-time didn't make it to the ribbon-cutting for the latest location of his golf and entertainment concept just yet.  But his paw prints are still all over it.  ...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bubl
CBS Miami

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Expected To Generate More Money For South Florida Than A Super Bowl

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is booming with business and the Miami Grand Prix is only adding fuel to the fire. About 300,000 people from all over the world are expected in town and organizers say some of them will start arriving by the end of the week. Visit Lauderdale is gearing up for the race with scheduled events starting next week. They’re expecting Formula 1 to bring in at least $50,000,000 to Broward County. These projections mean, the race could be an even bigger moneymaker than the Super Bowl. “It’s the hottest ticket I’ve ever seen in...
MIAMI, FL
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Lost Disney Show Resurfaces with An Updated Performance

Disney Animal Kingdom Park Relaunches ShowImage credit: Canva Pro. For anyone visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando at any time during the pandemic may have experienced Disney in a different way than they had in the past; in some cases it seems like changes were happening week to week. Disney, not surprisingly, went forward with their 18 month long 50th Anniversary Celebration which began with a lot of interest and fanfare on October 1st, 2021. So far Disney has been celebrating in a very big way with limited edition souvenirs, shows and unique food menus and dessert items! We are always on the lookout for new 50th anniversary items and experiences while cruising around the parks. Disney has not disappointed in this department as they continue to not only expand the anniversary items, but also reimagine and reopen some of the classic shows as well.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy