Shreveport, LA

Trying to Find the New Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew? We Found It

By Gary McCoy
K945
K945
 2 days ago
Evidently the whole world wants a little splash of heat with everything they eat these days. Even your favorite burger from most fast food restaurants can come with spicy jack cheese and a few sliced jalapenos. And, it looks like the gang at Mountain Dew are thinking the same...

K945

Have You Seen This Odd Addition to Louisiana Crawfish Boils?

Why Is the Cajun Internet Having a Major Meltdown Right Now?. It all started when a man by the name of John Donaldson decided to disturb everyone's peace by posting a picture of his latest crawfish boil. Yes, Those are Raviolis in a Crawfish Boil. Donaldson claims he got the...
K945

Best Pizza in Shreveport-Bossier? Here’s Our Top 5 Favorite Pies

There's nothing like a good slice of hot, cheesy pizza with all of your favorite toppings. When it comes to Shreveport-Bossier, where's your favorite place to grab a slice?. Stacker.com is at it again! This time they've compiled data gathered by TripAdvisor.com to determine Shreveport-Bossier's highest-rated places for pizza. Did...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

See Shreveport Farmers Market Dates, SNAP Benefits Doubled Again

The dates have been released for this year's Shreveport Farmers Market and they're proud to announce they're helping families again by doubling their SNAP benefits. The Shreveport Farmers Market is set to kick off Saturday, June 4, 2022, and run through August 27, 2022, Saturdays from 7:30 am - 12:30 pm in Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. Parking and admission are both free and most vendors accept coupons from the Louisiana Farmers' Market Senior Nutrition Program, the WIC Program, and SNAP.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Check Your Fridge for These Recalled Beef Patties

Beware of some beef patties you might have in your fridge. The US Department of Agriculture says more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled because of concerns about E.coli. This recall comes from Lakeside Refrigerated Services which shipped the beef to Louisiana and most other states...
SHREVEPORT, LA
