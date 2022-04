PENDLETON — InterMountain ESD has hired a new director of school improvement for the 2022-23 school year. Dave Williams, the principal at Sunridge Middle School, Pendleton, has accepted the job, according to a news release from the InterMountain ESD. Williams has worked for the Pendleton School District for 24 years, starting in 1998 as a high school teacher. He was the assistant principal at Pendleton High for three years, the assistant principal at Sunridge Middle School for six years and has been the middle school’s principal since 2015.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO