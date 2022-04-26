Kevin Durant Deserves ALL the Blame for the Nets’ Failure

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving went to the Brooklyn Nets together in 2019 and have been among the preseason favorites to win it all the past two seasons since KD returned from his Achilles injury. They had James Harden with them for a while too and looked like nothing would stop them, but injuries and off-field issues ended those dreams and the Nets now find themselves without Harden, having been swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.

