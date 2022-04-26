ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Deserves ALL the Blame for the Nets’ Failure

By Justin Cooper
Photo: Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Monday night to get swept out of the playoffs in the first round. There is a lot of talk about Ben Simmons not playing and Kyrie Irving not being there throughout the season, but Ben Maller says that Kevin Durant deserves all of the blame.

Ben Maller: "If you follow the trail of cookie crumbs, they all go back to the Slim Reaper. This entire situation which has turned out to be a basketball debacle, is the work of the meddling Kevin Durant. From Alpha to Omega. You can't point the finger at anyone else."

