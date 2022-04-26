ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland, PA

Police said a man was struck with a metal pole in Northumberland

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
 1 day ago
Northumberland, Pa. — Police in Northumberland said they observed a large contusion with blood on the shin of a man who was reportedly assaulted. Officer Keaton Zarr said he spoke with two men on April 18 near the 200 block of Orange...

NorthcentralPA.com

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more.

