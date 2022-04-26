Video catches car hydroplane on slippery northbound lanes of Beltway 8 at IH-69

A teenager riding a motorcycle was hospitalized Wednesday night with incapacitating injuries after a vehicle turned in front of him. At 6:41 p.m. Wednesday, the 19-year-old motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407, approaching the Copper Canyon Road intersection, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. A 77-year-old woman driving a sedan was turning left at the intersection and had a “Left Turn Yield on Green” sign, while the motorcycle had a solid green light. The sedan driver failed to yield right of way and the motorcycle crashed into the sedan.

