The Boston Red Sox are shaking up their batting order in an effort to generate some offense against the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston’s bats have gone quiet amid the team’s three-game losing streak, and manager Alex Cora is toying with a new lineup combination atop the order with hopes of producing a breakout. Second baseman Trevor Story returns from an off day to bat leadoff. Left fielder Alex Verdugo bats second for the second consecutive game and follows Story for the first time in their short tenure as teammates.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO