CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of Burley graduates came up clutch for an NAIA school on Sunday. The Watterson boys are finding success for Eastern Oregon University. Slayder’s last outing, shows he can go the distance, pitching 8 2/3 innings against College of Idaho, while striking out seven, helping his team sweep the yotes on Sunday. The freshman is 2-2 on the season, boasts a 3.32 era and has 16 strikeouts.

BURLEY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO