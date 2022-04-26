ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Matthew Stafford is staying in contact with Odell Beckham Jr., hopes Rams re-sign him

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huQHJ_0fKWwJIZ00

Given the severity of his knee injury, it wasn’t a huge shock that Odell Beckham Jr. went unsigned in the first phase of free agency. However, now that we’re more than a month into the process, Beckham is still available.

The Rams still want him back, and if it were up to Matthew Stafford, Beckham would remain in Los Angeles. During an appearance on ESPN Monday, Stafford said he’s kept in contact with Beckham and hopes the Rams can bring him back after getting the chance to play with him last season.

“I’ve been in contact with him, both checking on his knee, his new addition to his family, and just letting him know that we’d love to still have him,” Stafford said. “It was an unbelievable blessing to get the chance to play with a talented player like that and honestly, such a great teammate. He was awesome from the second he stepped into our facility, which was a tough situation to learn as much as he had to learn as quickly as he did. It was really impressive to watch him go out there and do his thing and hopefully we get some more time together.”

The Rams did sign Allen Robinson as a free agent, but Les Snead and Sean McVay have said they still want Beckham back despite that major addition to the receiving corps. That’s because Robert Woods is no longer in the picture after getting traded to the Titans.

Beckham won’t be able to help the team that signs him from the start next season, but after he recovers from his knee injury, he’ll be an asset for the stretch run, just as he was last year for the Rams.

In 12 games with the Rams, he caught 48 passes for 593 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Randy Gregory Makes Spectacle of Injury at Broncos Practice

Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory is sitting out the offseason program after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his rotator cuff in March. The $70 million free-agent prize was among a handful of players not to practice Tuesday, the second day of Denver's voluntary veteran minicamp. Gregory, sporting a team-issued hoodie...
DENVER, CO
Front Office Sports

Rams’ Aaron Donald Purchases Massive $17M LA Compound

While Aaron Donald continues to negotiate with the Rams about returning to the Super Bowl champions, the star defensive tackle has completed talks on a new Los Angeles home. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has purchased a sprawling 12,000-square-foot English Country-style house in the Hidden Hills gated community for $17.1 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Johnny Manziel appears to have a new girlfriend

Johnny Manziel and his ex-wife finalized their divorce a few months ago, and it appears the former Heisman Trophy winner is now in a new relationship. Manziel has been spotted spending time with Instagram model Kenzie Werner in South Beach this week. TMZ shared some photos of the two at the beach together on Wednesday, and they were later seen partying at some nightclubs in Miami.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Is Over: NFL World Reacts

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be single once again. He and his former fiance Shailene Woodley were giving their relationship another chance before Woodley said she was “done” with him. Per E! News, everything was on Rodgers’ terms and nothing was going to change about...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Report: Why Shailene Woodley Is “Done” With Aaron Rodgers

Once again, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are going their separate ways. According to E!News, Rodgers and Woodley are “not together.”. Although the actress and star quarterback have been spotted together recently, the latest report from E!News is telling. Apparently, Woodley is “done” trying to make things work with Rodgers.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Saints Sends Former All-Pro to Green Bay

It is officially draft week! That means that a large amount of trades this week and on draft day, is probable. The Green Bay Packers still enter this week with wide receiver as one of their biggest concerns. While it is likely that the Packers take a wide receiver in the draft, trading for one still isn’t out of the question.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Patriots-Texans trade

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, the New England Patriots and Houston Texans have finalized a draft pick trade to shore up their strategies. According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick (170th overall) to the Texans for that team’s sixth- and seventh-round picks, the 183rd and 245th overall selections.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Drew Brees Could Reportedly Be Leaving NBC

It’s been a revolving door in the sports commentating world. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left FOX for ESPN. Al Michaels is off to Amazon. Mike Tirico will take his spot for NBC. Could Drew Brees be the next commentator on the move?. According to a report, Brees could...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Titans
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cowboys Will NOT Draft Tyler Linderbaum, Predicts Dallas Insider

While some mock drafts have the Dallas Cowboys taking a wide receiver with their first pick at No. 24, one of ESPN's most recent NFL mock draft has Dallas filling a supposed need on the offensive line. And Peter King agrees with the idea of center Tyler Linderbaum to Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s 7-word reaction to possible package trade with Deebo Samuel

Jimmy Garoppolo has no problem if the San Francisco 49ers package him with Deebo Samuel in a trade this offseason. In fact, he would love if that happens. The 49ers want to move on from Garoppolo as they try to clear up major cap space and pave the way for Trey Lance to take over as QB1. Meanwhile, Samuel has been quite clear on his desire to leave and has already requested a trade away from the team.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Look: Ex-Cowboys Star Has Message For Jerry Jones

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with reporters ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. During his Tuesday press conference, Jones explained why the team failed to re-sign star pass rusher Randy Gregory. He told reporters the market for Gregory “got too high for the team.”. “If...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars TE Chris Manhertz discusses HC Doug Pederson's offense and the addition of Evan Engram

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense under former head coach Urban Meyer didn’t fit the players on his roster very well. Tight end Chris Manhertz told “Jaguars Drive Time” on Saturday that he likes how new head coach Doug Pederson tailors his offense to his player’s skillsets and raved about the addition of free agent Evan Engram.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy