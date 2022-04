Before opening her own Ethiopian restaurant in America, Zelalem Gemmeda was a refugee in Yemen. In Yemen’s capital city of Sana’a, she learned how to run a restaurant in spite of extensive limitations. As a refugee on Yemeni soil, Gemmeda had almost no rights; male relatives needed to speak on her behalf. So Gemmeda did what she had to do to survive. She learned Arabic; she earned income by selling her injera within the refugee camp; she worked at an Ethiopian community restaurant; and when the timing was right, she came to open her own restaurant—a Yemeni man would be listed as its in-name-only proprietor while she ran the show. Then, after 12 years in Yemen, with the help of her refugee resettlement caseworker, Gemmeda moved to Buffalo, New York.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO