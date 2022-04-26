ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCRA Today: Arrest after 17-hour standoff, 3-month-old kidnapped by stranger, Elon Musk acquires Twitter

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live...

SFGate

Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday. The man walked into a home in San Jose around 1 p.m. and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar. Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.
SAN JOSE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained, police said. The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference.
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRA.com

Hostage being held in south Sacramento standoff, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police said a person is being held hostage by someone who may have fired a gun in south Sacramento. No injuries have been reported at this time and nearby schools are on lockdown. There is at least one person the Sacramento Police Department said is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
KRON4 News

SJPD: Three suspects in custody in kidnapping case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects are in custody Tuesday and a 3-month-old baby kidnapped Monday afternoon has been found, according to the San Jose Police Department. San Jose police said during an 11 a.m. Wednesday press conference that they are not releasing those names. “We aren’t releasing who the people in custody are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police: Armed Suspect Has Surrendered, Hostage Is Now Safe

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – According to Sacramento Police, the hostage situation that started on Monday has ended. Police say the armed suspect, 48-year-old Eric Minjares, surrendered and the hostage is now safe. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody in the early morning hours. The victim is safe. Reduced police presence will remain as detectives have responded to process the scene. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 26, 2022 Original Story: Authorities say an armed suspect is believed to be holding at least one person against their will inside a south Sacramento home. Officers responded to the area of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road late Monday...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Man Arrested After Being Found With Stolen Vehicle, Meth In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was arrested after officers followed a stolen vehicle to a Home Depot in Woodland, police said Tuesday. The Woodland Police Department said that man—Robert Mayhood, 44—was spotted driving the vehicle with one passenger on East Main Street and Matmor Road. A caller stated that it appeared both individuals inside the vehicle got into a physical fight. The caller provided police with the license plate of the vehicle, which was then determined to be stolen. The pair of suspects then pulled into the Home Depot parking lot, and officers located them inside the vehicle, police said. The men reportedly refused the officers’ orders but complied once additional units arrived. Mayhood and the passenger both stated that a fight had not occurred between them, police said. Officers searched Mayhood and located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him. Mayhood was arrested while the passenger was released. Woodland police said the owner of the stolen vehicle was notified of its recovery.
WOODLAND, CA
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

