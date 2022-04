The timer on my phone pinged me as I crossed my fourth hour in Dune: Spice Wars, and I felt good about my progress. I commanded a massive Fremen army through Sietch Tabr, and my crew of Fedaykin had just reclaimed an area from the Harkonnen. I heard the familiar "for Liet!" as I sent another wave in to support this new outpost, successfully boxing in what was left of the Baron's forces. What started as a battle of four armies was about to be reduced to two, and the final army hadn't taken any new territories from me in over an hour. Victory felt close, which was why my heart sunk extra deep when the message that I'd just been defeated unexpectedly filled the screen. While I was busy waging war on the surface of Arrakis, the leader of The Smugglers had bought enough favor within the Landsraad to secure all the support needed to ensure the planet would be under their control for the foreseeable future.

