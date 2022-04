LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The parents of St. Edward student Brycen Gray are still trying to move on from the death of their son last year. Gray took his own life shortly after coming down with COVID-19. "I’ve often said we tend to sympathize with people, but it doesn’t scratch the surface. Completely blindsided," his mom, Tara, told us in an interview last year after Brycen's death.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO