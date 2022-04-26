ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with capital murder in 2018 shooting death of 7-year-old girl to appear in court Tuesday

One of the two men charged in the 2018 shooting death of a 7-year-old girl is expected in court Tuesday.

Larry Woodruffe is charged with capital murder after investigators said he and another man, Eric Black Jr., shot at the car Jazmine Barnes was in that morning. Authorities are calling it a case of mistaken identity.

It was supposed to be a normal morning routine for the family back on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Jazmine's mother, LaPorsha Washington, was taking the 7-year-old and her three sisters to get juice and coffee for breakfast when Washington said someone started shooting out of nowhere.

The family had just passed a Walmart when investigators said someone in a red, 4-door pickup truck pulled alongside the family's vehicle on the east Beltway at Wallisville Road and fired.

After the shooting was over, Washington said one of her other daughters made the devastating discovery about Jazmine.

"She said, 'Momma, Jazmine's not moving. She's not talking.' I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head," Washington told ABC13 back in December 2020.

WATCH: Woman says man intentionally killed daughter outside Walmart

"HE INTENTIONALLY KILLED MY CHILD": A Houston mother is in agony after she says a man gunned down her 7-year-old daughter while leaving a Walmart store.

Jazmine died at the scene.

Black, the second suspect in this case, is expected in court in May.

SEE RELATED STORY: TIMELINE: Jazmine Barnes' death and search for killer

