Albania to end virus restrictions before summer vacations

ABC News
 1 day ago

Albanian authorities have decided to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions before the summer vacation season.

The Technical Committee of Experts, the country's highest executive body during the pandemic, said Tuesday that coronavirus -related measures will end in Albania as of May 1.

The decision means masks no longer will be required indoors and nightclubs won't be subject to an 11 p.m. curfew Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for the virus won't be needed at border crossings.

Authorities urged residents to continue getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Some 60% of Albania’s 2.8 million people has received two vaccine doses, while only 12.4% has gotten a third dose. Authorities have encouraged people older than age 60 to get a fourth shot.

Albania has reported a significant drop in new daily cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry has reported some 275,000 confirmed cases and 3,496 virus-related deaths.

