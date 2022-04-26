ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Plunder your attic: Making the most of hand-me-down decor

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WU82z_0fKWtoVB00

As we move through a world of disposable things, it’s easy to forget that previous generations kept nearly everything.

Furniture was made to last. Pieces of crystal or china were investments passed down from parent to child to grandchild. Even mundane items could remain in use for decades: The same Corningware bowl and General Electric mixer might churn out birthday cake batter for a generation and more.

Many of these items still exist, nestled under layers of yellowing newspaper in cardboard boxes or shrouded by dust-laden sheets. America’s attics, basements and garages are filled with hand-me-down home decor and household goods waiting to be unearthed.

And this may be the perfect moment for that to happen, with prices rising and supply chains at a crawl.

Using hand-me-downs is practical for anyone hoping to redecorate this spring. It’s good for the environment. It can even be mood-boosting if the items have sentimental value, or if you discover that your great-grandmother’s style was actually pretty fabulous.

“There’s joy in putting a piece together and knowing you’re restoring a piece of history,” says Shawn Hollenbach, a New York City comedian who recently rehabbed an antique settee that had been among his late mother’s prized possessions.

It was a challenging DIY project. The fabric was badly worn, and Hollenbach hadn’t reupholstered anything before. But he now proudly shows it to houseguests and tells the story of this cozy piece of furniture.

“It just gives you a sense of pride,” he says.

There can be stress too, though. Anything tied to family history can carry emotional baggage, and there’s the sometimes literal weight of heavy furnishings that no one in a family really wants.

Rather than store things for yet another year – or decade – interior designer Melissa Cooley of the Washington, D.C., firm Case Design is clear: Take those precious items out of their boxes. Dust off the furniture no one has used since the Eisenhower administration. Take a fresh look.

“You don’t do them honor by keeping them in the attic,” she says.

With that in mind, we’ve asked interior designers and homeowners how they’ve made the most of hand-me-down furnishings and household goods.

DON’T BE AFRAID TO USE THINGS, EVEN IF THEY’RE FRAGILE

Glassware and dishes often remain boxed because people fear breaking something that a previous generation carefully saved.

Interior designer Nadia Subaran, co-founder of the Maryland-based firm Aidan Design, worked with a client who had a family collection of glassware and vintage plates made of green glass that no one was getting a chance to enjoy.

“When we were talking about the kitchen design, she said, ‘I really want to get these things out of boxes, out of the attic. Not just displayed but used,’” Subaran says. “So we did an entire sink wall with no wall cabinets, just open shelving, so that all of those things could be front and center.”

Today, that homeowner sees the items each time she enters her kitchen, and finds beauty in their striking green color.

Subaran encourages people to put treasures on display, as she did herself after inheriting a vintage sari from India , handmade of orange silk with shimmering gold thread. “I have very little occasion to wear saris,” she says, “but they’re beautiful.” Also: Her husband loves the color orange.

So rather than leave it in a box, “we literally hung it on a rod and then had a plexiglass cover made that doesn’t allow UV rays to come in and damage it,” she says. “I walk in my front door and it’s the first thing that I see.”

GET CREATIVE WITH LOCATIONS

Aileen Weintraub is a veteran of grappling with hand-me-down furnishings. Her recently published memoir, “Knocked Down,” details the months she spent on bedrest in a house filled with items her husband’s family owned for generations. There's also a barn full of hand-me-downs from her own family.

“I was trapped in this old farmhouse with everybody else’s furniture,” she says. “Even the dishes were from the 1940s."

As they debated what to keep, sell or give away, she persuaded her husband to try moving some items to new locations or use them in new ways.

A sofa was moved to better access the view out of a window. A marble-topped table didn’t look right anywhere but was too precious to give away, so they tried it outside on a covered porch. It hadn’t been designed as outdoor furniture, but, Weintraub says, “it’s become the most beautiful spot to sit and watch the sunset every evening.”

Hollenbach had the same experience with the settee he inherited, moving it from place to place and eventually settling on a spot in the guest room.

GET IMAGINATIVE

Cooley worked with a client who didn’t like a heavy, cherry-wood cabinet from her husband’s family, but needed to find a way to use it.

“She has a very luxe, modern style,” Cooley says, and this cabinet was the opposite of that.

In cases like that, the designer recommends isolating what you love about your favorite style and bringing some of that vibe to the furniture you’ve inherited. She had the cherry finish stripped from the cabinet and painted it a glossy black. Outdated hardware was swapped out for modern brass pieces.

“Find the elements you like, that you appreciate the most,” Cooley says, “then let’s start embellishing the product we want to enhance.”

Leaning into the contrast between old and new can produce beautiful results, Subaran says. If a traditional piece of furniture doesn’t fit in your modern living room, try putting it in a foyer where it stands out as something special.

“You can pair it with a more modern mirror or lamp,” she says, “to kind of help it connect with your other spaces.”

Cooley recalls a client who had a historic door that had been in the family for generations.

“They are African- American clients and this goes back to their ancestors," she says. The small, beautiful hardwood door had "some history as to where it came from, what plantation it was on. It goes back that far.”

But the door had not been used in years and didn’t really fit anywhere in their home. Cooley's solution: The new design for the couple’s bedroom would involve building a small linen closet.

“We were able to find hardware that looks aged, and we actually built their linen closet just so it can fit that door,” Cooley says. “It’s an ode to her family. And when she wakes up, she gets to see it every day.”

—-

EDITOR’S NOTE - Melissa Rayworth writes lifestyles stories for The Associated Press. Follow her on Twitter at @mrayworth.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corningware#General Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $2,300 Living Room Makeover Features a Gorgeous Brick Fireplace Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s simple, but it’s true: Paint can totally transform a brick fireplace, whether a neutral shade helps helps old brick blend into a wall or a pop of bold color gives it new life as a feature statement, as is the case in Jessica Ronnevik’s North Carolina living room redo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Axios Charlotte

Closet tour: See inside a small but mighty transformation

This content was produced in partnership with California Closets.  When Rebekah Davidson moved in to her new home, she knew one closet would need some work to make it functional. The story: She called the pros at California Closets to maximize the small space (we’re talking just 12 square feet), and the results are impressive. […] The post Closet tour: See inside a small but mighty transformation appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Real Simple

This Amazon Home Decor Collection Made of Natural Materials Will Refresh Your Minimalist Space

Keeping up with home design trends can be overwhelming and costly. But one interior style you can't go wrong with is minimalism. Prioritizing functionality and utilizing neutral colors and simple forms, the minimalist style provides a calm and fresh space that's free of clutter. However, executing a minimalist home that's also full of character is no easy feat. Luckily, Amazon has an under-the-radar storefront that's packed with unique home decor made from natural materials to complete your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

Gabion Wall Inspiration and Ideas for Homeowners

Transform your yard with a gabion wall. Let these examples inspire you to create a masterpiece. This gabion wall by @marl_pits_garden_centre fronts a beautiful raised planter, backed by an attractive wood fence. The large river rock filler gives the wall a softer edge, and the gabion cages created a wall without using mortar. Gabion walls are great for planter areas like this because excess water can flow right through, providing proper drainage to the plants.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

Painted Kitchen Cabinets Are Making a Comeback—Here Are Our Favorite Colors To Try Now

Looking to add some pop and personality to your kitchen? Then, open the door to the idea of enhancing your space with painted cabinets. While this trend originally harkens back to the mid-1990s, colored cabinets are suddenly making a resurgence in the hub of the home. "In recent years, as we took refuse in our homes from the COVID crisis, colorful kitchens began trending again in earnest," says Dennese Guadeloupe-Rojas, an interior designer in Silver Spring, Maryland. "The right designer color on kitchen cabinets adds a dimension of sophistication and charm to this 'family' room."
SILVER SPRING, MD
yankodesign.com

Home Tool modular furniture is a kitchen, work area, closet space saver

When you live in a small space like condos or tiny apartments, modular furniture is something that you’re always on the lookout for. While not everything will fit into the aesthetic I’m trying to go for and some may be too expensive for my tastes, I’m always on the lookout for inspiration and the “maybe someday so let’s put it in the inspiration box” things that I see talented designers and architects are putting out there. This kitchen/living room/work area module is definitely in the latter category.
HOME & GARDEN
POPSUGAR

Finally, Stylish Storage Bins You Can Fit Under the Bed

I'm one of those rare people who love everything about organizing. The whole process of getting things in order is my favorite part — but I can't do it without the help of useful organizing products. With that said though, I'm picky about my favorites — most choices on the market look cheap and like they won't last. One brand I always turn to for quality and style is Open Spaces. From its useful trinket tray to minimal shoe rack, I'm a big fan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hunker.com

Costco's New Kitchen Item Will Look Stunning on Your Countertop

It's time to break out the fine china and don your cutest floral dress! Costco just released a new English breakfast tea in an adorable pink can, and that's all the excuse we needed to throw a tea party. Recently promoted by Instagram user and Costco faithful @costcobuys, they share...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

624K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy