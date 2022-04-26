ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Opposition MPs raise concerns over human rights in India amid trade deal talks

By Ben Hatton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ol0SP_0fKWtlr000

Opposition MPs raised concerns over human rights in India after the Prime Minister said on a visit last week that the UK hopes to have a trade deal worked out with the country by October.

One Labour told the House of Commons that the UK would be “dancing on the human rights and civil liberties” of communities across India if it signed a free-trade deal with the country.

Labour MP Zarah Sultana (Coventry South) criticised the Prime Minister for visiting a JCB factory the day after reports its vehicles were used to “destroy and demolish Muslim homes and businesses in Delhi”.

She said visiting the factory was a “mistake”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ntflm_0fKWtlr000

Labour MP Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham Perry Barr) told MPs: “India is a human rights abuser across all of its country: for the Sikh Community, for the Muslim community, for the Christian community and particularly more strongly for the Kashmiri community.

“When she talks about signing an agreement coming up to Diwali, they will be dancing on the human rights and civil liberties of all those people who have been persecuted in India, and will she accept that is not acceptable to us as a democracy?”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford , who kicked off the debate in the Commons by asking an urgent question, asked: “Given the many concerns about ongoing human rights violations in the country, what provisions will be made in any free trade deal to promote and protect our values?”

Mr Blackford also criticised Boris Johnson for not being present in the chamber to answer questions, saying he has “no respect for the office he occupies and even less respect” for the House of Commons.

“Following his visit last week the Prime Minister should have come to this House and given an update, he has once again failed to do so,” he said.

Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford said “We do not pursue trade at the exclusion of human rights.

“We regard both as an important part of a deep, mature and wide-ranging relationship with our partners.”

She said both countries wanted to conclude the “majority” of the talks on the “comprehensive and balanced” agreement “by the end of October”.

She said: “We condemn any instance of discrimination because of freedom of religion or belief.

“Protecting freedom of religion or belief is one of the absolutely top human rights priorities for this country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqPEb_0fKWtlr000

Labour MP Apsana Begum described reports of Islamophobia in India, saying “leading public figures have openly called for Muslims to be killed”, and what she said was a court ruling banning school girls from hearing hijabs.

Ms Ford said: “It’s a shocking story that she tells.

“But we do engage with India on a range of human rights matters.”

She added: “Where we have concerns we raise them directly with the Government of India, including at ministerial level.”

Elsewhere in the debate, the minister said the Prime Minister did raise the case of Jagtar Singh Johal while on the trip.

Mr Johal of Dumbarton was arrested on November 4 2017 after travelling to the Punjab for his wedding, with local media linking his detention to the killing of Hindu leaders in the area.

SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes MP (West Dunbartonshire) asked “did the Prime Minister, not civil servants, not about a note, directly challenge the arbitrary detention of Jagtar Singh Johal who now faces a death penalty?”

Ms Ford said: “The Prime Minister did raise Mr Johal’s case.

“And he also handed over a note on consular cases.”

Elsewhere in the debate, Labour shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds asked the Commons: “Why would a UK Prime Minister waste such an opportunity to at least try and convince our Indian friends to join us in standing up to (Vladimir) Putin’s aggression?”

Ms Ford replied: “The British Prime Minister and prime minister (Narendra) Modi released a statement immediately after that meeting unequivocally condemning civilian deaths, reiterating the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“He might like to take a look at that.”

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Britain's Johnson faces calls to apologise for India massacre

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls to apologise for a colonial-era massacre when he visits the Indian state of Gujarat Thursday, 100 years after as many as 1,200 people were killed protesting against imperial rule. "It was the British rule at the time when these killings happened so, if the British PM is coming here, he must apologise," Tejawat's grandson Mahendra told AFP. "My grandfather was only running a campaign for the poor, harmless and illiterate tribals," added the 77-year-old.
WORLD
Reuters

India's foreign minister says ready to step up on global issues

NEW DELHI, April 26 (Reuters) - India is prepared to take a much bigger role in global affairs and would help the world with more supplies of wheat to tame food inflation if WTO rules allow, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday. "India is prepared to step forward in...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Boris Johnson in India: flying into trouble

By attending the inauguration of a new JCB factory in Gujarat on Thursday, Boris Johnson might have thought he was leaving his troubles behind in Westminster. What harm was there in going in to bat for a successful British business owned by a big Tory donor? Plenty, it transpires. Mr Johnson walked into a major human rights controversy over the use of JCB’s bulldozers in flattening Muslim homes and businesses in Delhi and in states run by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zarah Sultana
Person
Ian Blackford
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour#The House Of Commons#Muslim#The Sikh Community#Christian#Kashmiri#Snp
Reuters

Russian gas supplies resume to Poland - operator data

April 27 (Reuters) - Gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland edged up after dropping to zero earlier, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed on Wednesday. Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland were at 3,449,688 kWh/hour at 0622 CET...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
India
Vice

‘I Will Not Leave’: Muslim Journalist Defies Modi’s Escalating Clampdown

Press freedoms have been shrinking exponentially in recent years in the world’s largest democracy under Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government. But no one’s felt it more than India’s Muslims and other minorities—and the journalists reporting on them, like 37-year-old Rana Ayyub. Perhaps the country’s most...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

NZ, Japan boost security ties amid Russia, China concerns

TOKYO (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, agreed on Thursday to strengthen the partnership in defense, trade and climate between their nations, including the beginning of formal talks toward a military information sharing agreement. Ardern is in Japan on a three-day...
INDIA
The Independent

Pakistan says US did not help topple Imran Khan’s government

Military and civil leaders in Pakistan have rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s claim of a “foreign conspiracy” causing him to be ousted.A report by the National Security Committee (NSC) was published days after Mr Khan accused the US of conspiring to topple his government through a parliamentary no-confidence vote following his visit to Moscow against US advice.The NSC discussed the contents of a diplomatic cable that the former ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, sent to Islamabad from the Pakistan embassy in Washington giving the US take on Mr Khan’s Moscow visit.It was in these cables that Washington allegedly...
WORLD
The Independent

Truss: Russia using UN security council veto as green light for barbarism

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has raised fresh concerns over Russia’s permanent member status of the United Nations security council.Ms Truss went on to accuse Russia of using its power to veto decisions of the body as a “green light for barbarism” in Ukraine.Russia’s position as one of five veto-wielding members has limited the security council’s ability to censure Vladimir Putin’s regime.Speaking in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Nickie Aiken (Cities of London and Westminster) raised the use of rape as a “weapon of war which the Russians seem to be using”.She asked: “Does (she) agree with me that as...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

624K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy