New Dutch Bros. location focus of neighborhood meeting

A neighborhood meeting has been set at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 to discuss a new Dutch Bros. location at Greenway Road and Valley Way.

It will be held at Hilton Garden Inn, 166001 N. Stadium Way.

The meeting concerns a conditional use permit for a restaurant drive-thru located on the northwest corner of Greenway and Valley Way.

The meeting will be conducted virtually and in-person.

Call 623-222-3011, or email planning@surpriseaz.gov.