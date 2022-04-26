New Dutch Bros. location focus of neighborhood meeting
A neighborhood meeting has been set at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 to discuss a new Dutch Bros. location at Greenway Road and Valley Way.
It will be held at Hilton Garden Inn, 166001 N. Stadium Way.
The meeting concerns a conditional use permit for a restaurant drive-thru located on the northwest corner of Greenway and Valley Way.
The meeting will be conducted virtually and in-person.
Call 623-222-3011, or email planning@surpriseaz.gov.
Comments / 0