Restaurants

New Dutch Bros. location focus of neighborhood meeting

By Independent Newsmedia
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago

A neighborhood meeting has been set at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 to discuss a new Dutch Bros. location at Greenway Road and Valley Way.

It will be held at Hilton Garden Inn, 166001 N. Stadium Way.

The meeting concerns a conditional use permit for a restaurant drive-thru located on the northwest corner of Greenway and Valley Way.

The meeting will be conducted virtually and in-person.

Call 623-222-3011, or email planning@surpriseaz.gov.

Surprise Independent

Dozens of permits completed in Surprise in March

Here are commercial permits the city of Surprise completed in March:. 17180 W. Sweetwater Ave. (24 permits) 17701 W. Bell Road (12 permits) 17180 W. Sweetwater Ave. (3 permits) RESIDENTIAL GARAGE/CARPORT. 17031 N. White Tank Vis. 16435 W. Lava Drive. RESIDENTIAL LANDSCAPE. W RANCH. 14367 W. Boca Raton Road. RESIDENTIAL...
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

