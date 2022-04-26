ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Outlook For Bunge

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Bunge BG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bunge will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94. Bunge bulls will hope to hear the company...

