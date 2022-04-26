ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Baseball: Results, links and featured coverage for Tuesday, April 26

By Joe Zedalis
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
No. 2 St. Augustine (9-0) at Atlantic Tech (4-5), 4pm. No. 4 Rumson-Fair Haven...

App.com | Asbury Park Press

NJ high school golf: CBA's Ethan Lee crushes field at Shore Conference Tournament

MILLSTONE – The fact that CBA senior Ethan Lee won Wednesday’s Shore Conference Tournament at Charleston Springs Golf Club was no a surprise. It was, after all, Lee’s fourth straight local major crown, successfully defending his title after doing the same at the Monmouth County Tournament. But it was the way Lee dismantled the field, breaking 70 in very windy conditions to win by eight shots, that signaled his final season could be one for the ages. ...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 17 Clifton overcomes 4-run deficit to defeat Passaic - Baseball recap

Owen Riordan went 2-for-4 with three RBI and one run as Clifton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, used late-inning heroics to defeat Passaic 8-7 in Passaic. Trailing 7-3 at the end of the fourth inning, Clifton (10-2) scored two runs in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to two before scratching across three runs in the seventh.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Bishop Eustace stuns No. 14 Lenape with late rally

Matt Augustin’s walk-off walk in the seventh inning capped a three-run rally by Bishop Eustace as it took down Lenape, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, 6-5 in Pennsauken. Lenape (6-2) led, 5-3 going into the seventh inning. Andrew Auerbach hit an RBI single, before Vincent Panvini tied the game with an RBI single of his own for Bishop Eustace (9-4). Trey Martin went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI, while Panvini finished with two singles and an RBI. Freshman Eamon McDermott pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Caldwell over Cedar Grove - Baseball recap

Dan Paris gave up one hit in six innings while striking out eight and walking two to lead Caldwell to a 12-3 win over Cedar Grove, in Cedar Grove. Caldwell (11-2) scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-1 lead. Luke Maida earned a save by striking...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgewater-Raritan over Watchung Hills - Baseball recap

Michael Fattore hit a pair of singles and a double, scoring two runs and driving in another to lead Bridgewater-Raritan to a victory on the road over Watchung Hills, 9-5. Joe Spirra went 2-for-3 with two singles and two runs scored while Evan Goldberg singled twice and scored a run for Bridgewater-Raritan (6-6), which had 13 hits as a team in the win.
WATCHUNG, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Sobel Ks 12, goes 4-for-4 to lead Bergen Tech over Passaic Valley

Riley Sobel struck out 12 and walked one, allowing six hits and one run in the circle to lead Bergen Tech to a victory on the road over Passaic Valley, 5-1. Sobel helped her own cause by going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Kalyna Figol went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Bergen Tech, which has won each of its first 13 games of the season.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: No. 16 Passaic Tech outlasts Bergen Tech in extra innings

Nazier Mule went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, and four RBI to help Passaic Tech, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, earn a 9-6 eight-inning win over Bergen Tech in Teterboro. Johnny Gilligan went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for Passaic Tech (10-2). Ray Gelok had two hits, including a triple, while Steven Peralta tripled and drove in a run in the win.
TETERBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Plainfield rallies past Highland Park

Lucas Kidder went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI to lead Plainfield to a 10-9 come-from-behind win over Highland Park in Plainfield. Nasir Powell singled and drove in two runs for Plainfield (5-5), which trailed 6-0 in the second inning and 9-5 going into the bottom of the sixth. It struck for two runs in the bottom of the sixth, before scoring three in the seventh to complete the walk-off comeback. John Inoa and Dinelson Dominguez-Morel each had an RBI in the win.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Complete N.J. boys javelin preview

WHEN: Friday at 9:30 a.m. QUALIFIERS: Tyler Zawatski, Freehold Township, Ryan Drwal, North Hunterdon, Hunter Paulter, North Hunterdon, Austin Hudak, Hammonton, Robert Panaque, Jackson Memorial. JERSEY OUTLOOK: Zawatski, the Virgina commit, goes into the field as the state favorite after posting a state-best mark in the javelin with a 197-4,...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Legendary Shore Conference basketball coach George Sourlis is back, but at a new school

Veteran high school basketball coach George Sourlis is returning to the sidelines - this time for a new school and in a new role.  Michael Stoia, Red Bank Regional's Director of Athletics and Activities, said on Wednesday that the former Rumson-Fair Haven girls basketball coach is on the Wednesday meeting agenda for the Red Bank Regional High School District Board of Education to become the next boys basketball coach at Red Bank Regional. ...
RUMSON, NJ
