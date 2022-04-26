ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Image Design” Face Painting Coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleImage Design face painting will be available to guests of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World beginning May 2. These galactic makeovers will be an add-on, like the Captain’s Table, and appointments are limited. Here is how it is described on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser...

