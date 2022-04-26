Biden Targets Personal Medical Debt Bankrupting Americans
As part of the larger battle to cut health costs, President Biden wants to help Americans avoid medical debt, the leading cause of bankruptcy in the...
The Democrats philosophy is to create the problem and then look like the problem solver! Obamacare raised deductibles for average Americans to thousands of dollars, Brandon’s offering another ballot decision
Yes long as hes wiping out student debt Which was actually signed for and promised to be paid back how about a wipeout medical debt which was not expected and never promised to be paid it's just something that happens. My husband works for a guy who has less than 20 employees and because of that he has really c***** insurance. We have to pay $20000 out of pocket Because my husband developed cancer. We are still paying on this and we have to pay that 1st or the garnisher's checks. So we eat bread and peanut butter and jelly and jelly to pay off our medical bills. Meanwhile the younger generation is out having good food & drinking and living it up while not paying your student loans
He gives free medical to all illegals and he is acting like he is helping Americans with medical bills. We pay and pay and he slaps Americans in the face.
