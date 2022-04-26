ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

How To Bring the Work- and Social-Life Blend of College Into Your Business

By Gergo Vari
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We don't have to relegate all of the fun, growth and development to our time in the dorm room. We can and should bring those qualities into the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Hiring friends and family might actually be good for business—new research

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta/Facebook, recently remarked in a podcast interview that when it came to hiring new staff, his preference was people whose "values aligned in the things that you care about". This, he said, was akin to "choosing a friend or a life partner". He went on to state that many young people were too "objective-focused" and "not focused enough on connections and … people".
RELATIONSHIPS
TechRadar

Businesses must learn to prioritize frontline workers

The pandemic dramatically changed the way we do business, and we all had to learn how to work from home overnight. However, when compared to the risks that frontline workers were taking with their work lives every day to ensure that the rest of us could function as normal, remote working doesn’t seem as difficult an adjustment.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Work Institute#Gallup
Fast Company

How to be better at saying ‘no’ to extra work

Before the pandemic, the World Health Organization identified burnout—defined as workplace stress left unmanaged—as an occupational phenomena. In fact, WHO attributed more than 745,000 deaths to overwork. It’s hard to say “no” to work requests because we are pro-social creatures, says Deborah Grayson Riegel, coauthor of Go to...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the No. 1 Reason Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Inside push for the ‘new American Dream’ as many think goal of owning a house and car is outdated, study reveals

The “American Dream” isn’t dead, but according to a third of small business owners (31 percent), it needs to change. In a new survey of 1,000 small business owners, many think certain aspects of the traditional American Dream should be considered part of the past — such as owning a car and a home (37 percent) and believing in the free market (31 percent).
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

Want to Really Connect With Someone? Take a Hike Together

Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg knew what they were doing when they had crucial conversations on walks. Mark Zuckerberg famously courts high-profile hires by taking them on scenic hikes near Facebook (now Meta) headquarters. Steve Jobs and Jony Ive apparently hashed out the design for the iMac G4 while wandering around a flower garden. "Taking a long walk was his (Jobs') preferred way to have a serious conversation," Jobs' biographer Walter Isaacson has written.
INTERNET
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Fast Company

How the Great Resignation is turning into a great opportunity for leaders

This year, leaders will be challenged by war, pandemics, racism, climate change, politics, media bias, shareholder value, innovation, growth, supply chain problems, inflation, data security, customer experience, remote work models, employee satisfaction, and the Great Resignation. As the list highlights and research confirms, the role of a leader is more...
ECONOMY
DELCO.Today

How to Make a Mid-Life Career Change

It’s usually thought by the time you reach your 40s, that you are already entrenched in whatever career will carry you into retirement. However, that’s certainly not the case for everyone, some of whom are looking to change careers. But that prospect can be daunting, almost feeling like going back to square one. This leads many to feel they are too old to think about such a move, but that is not necessarily true.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
901K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy