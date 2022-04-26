ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Viral Broccoli Cutting Hack Dubbed 'Genius' But Not Everyone Is Sold

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The hack makes cutting broccoli mess-free with one simple cooking maneuver and has been viewed over 22 million...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Simple Hack That Will Change The Way You Cut Celery Forever

Whether you're whipping up a tuna salad, putting together a crudité platter, or crafting your go-to stuffing recipe, celery is a staple in many kitchens, as it adds a unique herbaceous flavor and a whole lot of crunch. However, for many individuals, there's one issue preventing them from loving this particular vegetable — the stringy texture of celery's exterior.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Jamie Oliver Just Shared An Ingenious Hack For Saving Leftover Chiles & We Can't Believe We Never Thought Of It

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. One of our top goals every week is to make sure we don’t waste food, especially any of the fresh ingredients we stocked our fridge with on the weekend. But week after week, year after year, it seems like there’s always at least one forgotten item that turns into a slimy puddle in the veggie crisper before we get a chance to cook with it. One of those ingredients that gets this treatment...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mashed

The Real Reason Your Sourdough Is Too Sticky

Raise your hand if you're in love with baking bread! Whether you started baking more during the pandemic, as many people did, or are just a couple of months into mastering your sourdough starter, you surely understand the powerful and healing feeling of kneading dough with your own two hands. You may also find yourself pretty close to perfecting your fluffy sourdough bread recipe but not there quite yet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

I Tried 6 Ways to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Easier to Peel, and This Is the Best One

How do you peel a hard-boiled egg without the shell sticking? And how do you peel hard-boiled eggs without tearing them up? Some say easy peeling starts with how you cook eggs, whether it's adding baking soda, salt, or vinegar to the water. Others say your peeling technique matters most, from enlisting a spoon or a jar to dousing eggs with water.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Cool Whip Candy

When I heard there was a recipe for copycat 3 Musketeers bars, I expected to find a complicated method with lots of ingredients—but this recipe is the complete opposite. This recipe for Cool Whip candy has only three ingredients. (Get it? Three ingredients, 3 Musketeers…it makes sense!) I...
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

CREAMY LEMON JELLO

Creamy Lemon Jello made with just 3 ingredients! Easy Jello recipe made with jello, vanilla pudding and whipped topping for a simple and delicious dessert. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. Creamy Lemon...
RECIPES
Idaho State Journal

Warm and fluffy rolls that bake up already buttery and sweet

Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
901K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy