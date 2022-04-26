ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Good Samaritan Stops Overflowing Tank in Viral Gas Station Fail: 'Sad'

By Amanda Spence
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"You're a real one for stopping it though," a TikToker commented. "A lot of people would just look at it and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktoker Lifeis2enjoy#Toyota#Prius
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Motorious

Camaro Going 157 MPH Causes Deadly Crash In Texas

According to Fort Worth Police, on March 15 at about 11 pm, 22-year-old Bryce Abernathy was driving his Chevy Camaro on westbound Interstate 20 at 157 mph when he slammed into the back of a silver Lincoln crossover. The violent wreck killed 19-year-old Shaundi Kyree Smallwood and injured two other passengers in the Lincoln. Abernathy, however, wasn’t reportedly injured. Instead, he was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter.
FORT WORTH, TX
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
Motorious

The Greatest Muscle Car Police Chase Ends On Empty

After slipping the helicopter, the Hellcat ran out of gas. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
PUBLIC SAFETY
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
Motorious

1956 Chevrolet Apache Is A Lively Truck WIth A Lot To Offer

This truck will get the job done and look good doing it. Chevrolet has one of the most impressive lineups of classic trucks that you can find on the collector car market. Everything from C10s with a ton of power to K-model trucks with four-wheel-drive and offroad performance can be found at pretty reasonable prices. However, these vehicles have caught the eye of many enthusiasts over the past few decades leading to a slow but steady increase in their value. So if you want one of these vintage trucks in good condition, you had better act fast before attaining high-value collectible status. But with so many options on the classic truck market, how do you know which one is right for you?
CLAYTON, IN
Complex

Video Captures Driverless Tesla Crashing Into $3 Million Private Jet

A video was posted on Reddit Thursday showing a driverless Tesla slowly crashing into a $3 million private jet after being “summoned” by its owner. The Reddit user claims the incident took place at an event hosted by aircraft manufacturer Cirrus at Felts Field in Spokane, Washington. A spokesperson for Cirrus confirmed to Insider that the plane was a Cirrus Vision Jet priced between $3 million and $3.5 million.
SPOKANE, WA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
901K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy