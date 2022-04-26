ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Officer Injured in Latest Accident

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JePji_0fKWqfjh00

Henrico, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Henrico Police say one of their officers suffered minor injuries in the latest local crash involving a police officer. Police say Aimee Coley, 53, was charged with DWI, and has outstanding warrants out of Hopewell. This is the fourth crash involving an officer since the end of March.

An Henrico officer was killed at the end of March, and another officer and occupant critically injured, in a crash at Wilkinson and Chamberlayne. Two people were killed a week later when their car collided with a Richmond unit heading to a burglary call. A Richmond unit was also involved in a three way crash this past Friday.

The causes of the crashes have not yet been released.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsradiowrva Com#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
451
Followers
422
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy