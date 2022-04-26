Henrico Officer Injured in Latest Accident

Henrico, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Henrico Police say one of their officers suffered minor injuries in the latest local crash involving a police officer. Police say Aimee Coley, 53, was charged with DWI, and has outstanding warrants out of Hopewell. This is the fourth crash involving an officer since the end of March.

An Henrico officer was killed at the end of March, and another officer and occupant critically injured, in a crash at Wilkinson and Chamberlayne. Two people were killed a week later when their car collided with a Richmond unit heading to a burglary call. A Richmond unit was also involved in a three way crash this past Friday.

The causes of the crashes have not yet been released.